Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Divorces granted to couples in Benton, Washington counties during last half of November

Today at 1:02 a.m.

The following divorces granted were recorded Jan. 25 - Feb. 1 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

22-1005. Laramie Koomsa v. Thomas Koomsa

22-1814. Christopher Hunt v. Cynthia Hunt

22-1940. Bryan Shook v. Mary Shook

22-1941. Meaghan Barnett v. Jarod Barnett

WASHINGTON COUNTY

22-365. Brett Bogle v. Sydney Bogle

22-857. Kelli Karnish v. James Karnish

22-1402. Vincent Nunziato v. Sierra Nunziato

22-1739. Fonda Liggins v. James Liggins

22-1749. Jordan Thill v. Jared Thill

Print Headline: Divorces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT