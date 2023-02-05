Divorces granted to couples in Benton, Washington counties during last half of November

The following divorces granted were recorded Jan. 25 - Feb. 1 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
22-1005. Laramie Koomsa v. Thomas Koomsa
22-1814. Christopher Hunt v. Cynthia Hunt
22-1940. Bryan Shook v. Mary Shook
22-1941. Meaghan Barnett v. Jarod Barnett
WASHINGTON COUNTY
22-365. Brett Bogle v. Sydney Bogle
22-857. Kelli Karnish v. James Karnish
22-1402. Vincent Nunziato v. Sierra Nunziato
22-1739. Fonda Liggins v. James Liggins
22-1749. Jordan Thill v. Jared Thill