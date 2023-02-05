EDITORIAL: When some are more equal than others

"The way to stop discriminating on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

--Mr. Chief Justice John Roberts

Affirmative action used to be a term worth respecting. It meant something different back in the 1960s. It meant assuring equality of opportunity. But words are often hijacked by those who'd misuse them. See Pro Choice, which doesn't give a baby much of a choice at all. And even see Pro Life, whose supporters might have a different opinion on the matter when it comes to capital punishment. And now "affirmative action" is just euphemism for quotas. And unfair practices. In short, discrimination.

Paul Greenberg used to say that language is the Little Round Top of debate. Once you hold that high ground, you have the advantage. Speaking of Paul Greenberg--and we always seem to be speaking of him--he also once said that affirmative action is the only racial profiling still allowed in this country. Bit by bit, that might be changing.

The Arkansas General Assembly has before it Senate Bill 71 that might be one more step in the right direction. In part, it says this: "The state shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, an individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in matters of state employment, public education, or state procurement."

Gosh, that sounds downright fair. Even more than fair. Like maybe utopian.

But this isn't Utopia. So there are exceptions when needed, according to the paper. The bill states this section of the bill doesn't prohibit the following matters:

• Consideration by the state of bona fide qualifications based on gender that are reasonably necessary to the normal functions of state government, public education or state procurement.

• Invalidate a court order or consent decree that is in force at the effective date of this measure.

• Prohibit an action necessary to establish or maintain eligibility for a federal program if ineligibility would demonstrably result in a loss of federal funds to the state.

• Pre-empt state discrimination law or federal discrimination law.

Sounds like a plan to end discrimination as much as the law will allow. For it might be much longer before all hearts are changed for the better. But lawmakers change laws, not hearts. That second job is up to a much Higher Power.

The problem with affirmative action, or one of the problems, is that it reduces the person who benefits, at least in the eyes of everybody else who doesn't benefit. In a meritocracy, affirmative action is considered a step up for Them, whoever Them is. Whether based on sex or race or religion or anything else. And Them only got in because Them met a quota or a set-aside. Or so somebody not one of Them would say, and think. And we are further divided as a people.

Mr. Greenberg also used to advise his writers: Take on the opposition's strongest argument, not their weakest. Which brings us to state Sen. Clarke Tucker (D-Little Rock), one of the bright lights in the state Senate and the state Democratic Party. He argued against the bill, saying it sends the message that racism and sexism are over in Arkansas, and they aren't.

He's right (again) on the second part. This may no longer be the One Issue South, but Arkansas is still south enough to have the racism problem hanging around. Like a weight around the neck. And where that problem (or sexism, or discrimination against religious groups, or anything of the such), is let's attack that in its den. And we'll join the protest.

But we think We the People are progressive enough these days to take the advice of another lawyer of some respect: The best way to end discrimination on the basis of race is to end discrimination on the basis of race. Such action would be affirmative enough.