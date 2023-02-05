Education notebook

PBS sponsoring contest for pupils

Arkansas PBS is sponsoring a statewide writers contest for pupils in kindergarten through third grade.

The Arkansas PBS Kids Writers Contest is designed to celebrate creativity and promote literacy skills by having contestants write and illustrate their own stories.

Twelve winners -- three from each grade -- will receive an Arkansas PBS prize pack. In addition, first-place winners will win a PBS KIDS Playtime Pad, which comes preloaded with educational games, music and videos.

Winning stories, as well as contest rules, creative writing resources and entry forms are available at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

Additional information is available by emailing kwalker@myarkansaspbs.org.

Stories may be fact, fiction, prose or poetry.

The entry deadline is April 21.

Past winners' stories can be found at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

Career, technical education featured

February is career and technical education month in Arkansas and the state's 34 career pathways for high school students are being highlighted.

A student showcase of career and technical education is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Arkansas Capitol building.

About 40 students will be available at that time to present information on topics such as the importance of career and technical student organizations, available industry and business certifications, service to special population students, the ACT WorkKeys initiative to prepare students for jobs beyond high school, and the role of secondary career centers.

During the 2021-2022 school year, as many as 115,500 Arkansas students were enrolled in career and technical education courses, leading to as many as 45% of high school graduates attaining an industry certification upon that graduation.

According to the Arkansas Department of Education, the graduation rate for students who complete two of three courses in a career and technical education program is 98% -- with a post-secondary education placement rate of almost 82%.

Promoting the importance of career and technical education, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed a proclamation recognizing February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas.

The proclamation is here: https://bit.ly/3HPu8KP.

In addition to the state showcase, 14 regional student showcases will be held around the state this month. More information about the showcases is available at https://bit.ly/3R16Zba.To learn more about Arkansas' CTE program, visit https://dcte.ade.arkansas.gov.

Fort Smith school in '23 Science Bowl

A team of students from Trinity Catholic School in Fort Smith has won a regional competition for the 2023 National Science Bowl and will compete in the national finals later this year.

The competition is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

The competition brings together middle and high school students from across the country to compete in a fast-paced question-and-answer format where they solve technical problems and answer questions on a range of science disciplines, including biology, chemistry, Earth and space sciences, physics and math.

The national event -- all expenses paid for the students -- consists of several days of science activities and sightseeing, along with the competitions.

The top two middle and high school teams will win $5,000 for their schools' math and science departments. Other schools placing in the top 16 in the National Finals will win $1,000 for their schools' science departments.

School setting for 9th graders studied

What is the best school setting for ninth grade academic success? Part of a high school? Part of a junior high? A campus just for ninth graders?

The Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville has tackled the issue, studying some 65,851 first-time ninth graders from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.

One of the takeaways from the research? "Ninth-graders attending schools that terminate at ninth grade are 29.1 percentage points less likely to fail a course than their peers attending schools that serve other high school grades."

Here is the Office for Education Policy brief: https://bit.ly/3Y4QzRM.