Federal agents want to arrest man after finding explosives at his Fort Smith home

FORT SMITH -- Federal agents said they are looking for a man after finding explosive devices in his home Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in New Orleans are looking to find and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, on a charge of unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The devices were found when agents searched Mehta's home in Fort Smith, according to FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan. He said multiple explosive devices were found in the home that were rendered safe by federal agents.

Mehta remains at large, authorities said. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

"At this point in time, we do consider Mehta to be armed and dangerous," Hagan said. "We are asking the public, if they do see him, please do not approach."

He said people with information on Mehta's whereabouts should call a local law enforcement agency or the FBI.

Hagan said Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma, Atlanta, Albuquerque, N.M., Dallas, Denver, Houston, Jackson Hole, Wyo., New York City, Pakistan and India.