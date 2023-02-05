First Pitch Banquet in full swing at UALR





The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's First Pitch Banquet was held Jan. 27, inside Fisher Court of the Jack Stephens Center at UALR.

The banquet offered a chance for Trojan baseball supporters to meet Coach Chris Curry and the new and returning players for the 2023 season.

Ryan Scott, a former UALR Trojans baseball player who was drafted in 2016 by the Boston Red Sox, was the keynote speaker.

Autographed baseballs, helmets and other baseball gear were auctioned to raise money for the baseball program.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



