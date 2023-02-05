Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL PARK

First Pitch Banquet in full swing at UALR

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 1:57 a.m.
Graydon Martin, Malcolm Brown, Luke Dickerson, Jaxon Anderson and Ty Rhoades on 01/27/23 at UALR Trojans First Pitch, Fisher Court at Jack Stephens Center (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)


The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's First Pitch Banquet was held Jan. 27, inside Fisher Court of the Jack Stephens Center at UALR.

The banquet offered a chance for Trojan baseball supporters to meet Coach Chris Curry and the new and returning players for the 2023 season.

Ryan Scott, a former UALR Trojans baseball player who was drafted in 2016 by the Boston Red Sox, was the keynote speaker.

Autographed baseballs, helmets and other baseball gear were auctioned to raise money for the baseball program.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh


Print Headline: First Pitch Banquet in full swing at UALR

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT