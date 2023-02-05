Bloomberg reports more Americans are barely floating financially, and not towards a pot of gold in the sky. More Americans report having no disposable income; their entire paycheck is used to meet basic obligations like rent or mortgage, utilities, and food.

Not only that, but more of the new arrivals in this group are considered high earners.

As 2022 drew to a close, 64 percent of U.S. consumers surveyed by LendingClub reported having no disposable income. That's up 3 percent from 2021.

And eight million of those consumers reported making more than $100,000 a year. In most states, 100k a year should be enough for a household to live comfortably. The number of these "high earners" who say they are barely making ends meet is up 16 percent. Twenty-four percent of survey respondents reported having trouble paying bills in December.

With inflation-adjusted incomes still below pre-pandemic levels, the Bureau of Economic Analysis notes that consumers haven't seen real income gains in three years. Plus, consumer confidence remains lower, by a lot, than it was before covid hit, and household spending is down.

One economist told Bloomberg that consumer spending prospects remain "cloudy." We suspect that was her version of a positive spin.

"Elevated prices, eroded personal savings and increased reliance on credit point to weak consumer spending this winter," she said. "These dynamics will be exacerbated by negative wealth effects from lower stock prices and declining home values."

But we suspect Americans struggling to keep up will endure. After all, this is the Land of Opportunity, and hard times often spark innovation.