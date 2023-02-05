FYI Calendar: Picasso events at Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

Feb. 5 (Sunday)

Make a Valentine Craft -- Through Feb. 14, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Book fold art by Heather Bryant, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dewey's Cafe Artist of the Month -- Photographer Will Henson, through Feb. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Feb. 6 (Monday)

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

African American Read-In -- 3:30-5 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Feb. 7 (Tuesday)

Virtual Trivia Night -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Feb. 8 (Wednesday)

The Art of Looking -- A gallery tour, noon, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Feb. 9 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Happy Mail, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Cooking For The Kids Chili Cookoff -- 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Donald W. Reynolds Community Center, Poteau, Okla. $8; proceeds go to LCYS New Teen Center. 918-647-4204 or facebook.com/PoteauReynoldsCenter.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Film Screening -- "First River: How Arkansas Saved a National Treasure," with producer & director Stewart Nolan, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Feb. 10 (Friday)

Post Office Murals -- A day tour with Tom Wing, 8 a.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $150. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Black History Film Festival -- "Love Jones," 2 p.m. Feb. 10; "Harriet," 2 p.m. Feb. 17: "Nothing But a Man," 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

For the Love of Books -- A benefit for the Crawford County Library System, 6:30 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. $65 & up. Tickets at 471-3226.

Feb. 11 (Saturday)

Plates to Go With Picasso -- With Stephanie Payton, 2-4 p.m., Arts on Main in Van Buren. Hosted by Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $30. fsram.org/plates-to-go.

Hoppy Hour Comedy Show -- 7:30 p.m., Fort Smith Brewing Co. $12-$20. fortsmithbrewing.com.

Feb. 12 (Sunday)

History Culture Series -- "Understanding Racial Massacres in Arkansas and Oklahoma: Elaine, Catcher, and Tulsa" with Hannibal B. Johnson, 1:30 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. Tickets required at fortsmithmuseum.org.

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

