Hoosiers stay hot, edge Boilermakers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Trayce Jackson-Davis returned to Indiana so he could celebrate a banner season.

On Saturday, the fourth-year forward added another big piece to his legacy.

He scored 25 points and then watched Jalen Hood-Schifino break free for the clinching dunk with 2 seconds left to give No. 21 Indiana a 79-74 victory over No. 1 Purdue -- and a quick storming of the court.

It's the fourth time the Hoosiers have beaten the nation's top-ranked team at Assembly Hall, and the first since upsetting Michigan almost exactly 10 years earlier. Indiana has won six of its last seven games.

"I just think it's a toughness factor," Jackson-Davis said, explaining why this team is different. "I feel like teams in the past that I've been on just weren't that tough, honestly. We've kind of played with a chip on our shoulders since we got punked by Rutgers and we've kind of found our niche and that's what we're doing.'

The only guy that's been even close to Jackson-Davis' productivity over the past month has been Purdue's Zach Edey, who had 33 points and 18 rebounds.

Fittingly, Jackson-Davis and the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5) celebrated with their fellow students, who rekindled memories of Christian Watford's buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat No. 1 Kentucky in December 2010. And this time, the fans lingered on the court long after the final buzzer as they pumped fists and danced to the sweet sounds emanating from the pep band.

It marked the first time in the 216-game series Purdue (22-2, 11-2) was ranked No. 1.

In other men's Top 25 games Saturday, Josiah-Jordan James scored 15 points to lead No. 2 Tennessee past No. 25 Auburn 46-43 in a game in which every point was difficult and nothing flowed. The Volunteers (19-4, 8-2) shot just 27% from the floor and 9.5% from the three-point line. The Tigers (17-6, 7-3) were led by Johni Broome with 11 points. ... Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points each to carry No. 4 Alabama over host LSU 79-69. Nimari Burnett and Mark Sears each had 13 points and Brandon Miller had 11 for the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0). Derek Fountain led LSU (12-11, 1-9) with a career-high 26 points. ... Azuolas Tubelis scored 19 points, Courtney Ramey added 11 and No. 5 Arizona used a massive first-half run to blow out Oregon State 84-52. The Wildcats (21-3, 10-3) slogged through a foul-filled first half before racing past the Beavers with a 19-2 run that gave them a 26-point halftime lead. ... Sean Pedulla scored 22 points and Virginia Tech snapped No. 6 Virginia's seven-game winning streak 74-68. Pedulla hit 6 of 13 from the floor as the Hokies (14-10, 4-8) posted their biggest win of the season. He added 8 of 9 from the free-throw line and Virginia Tech never trailed. ... Christian Bishop scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including the go-ahead lay-in with 37 seconds to go, and No. 10 Texas rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to defeat No. 7 Kansas State 69-66. Sir'Jabari Rice also had 14 points for the Longhorns (19-4, 8-2), and his two free throws with nine seconds left forced the Wildcats (18-5, 6-4) into needing a three-pointer to send the game to overtime. ... Jaren Holmes led No. 13 Iowa State with 15 points in the Cyclones' 68-53 win over No. 8 Kansas. Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3). Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-5, 6-4) with 26 points. ... Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 24 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and No. 9 UCLA defeated Washington State 76-52 to win its 21st consecutive home game. The Bruins (19-4, 10-2) own the nation's longest active home winning streak, including a 13-0 mark at Pauley Pavilion this season. ... Jalen Bridges had 18 points with eight rebounds, big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua played for the first time since suffering a gruesome knee injury last season and No. 11 Baylor beat visiting Texas Tech 89-62. ... Tyler Kolek had 13 points and eight assists in No. 14 Marquette's 60-52 win over Butler for its fifth consecutive victory. ... Kalib Boone scored 25 points and Oklahoma State blew a 19-point second-half lead before recovering to beat a depleted No. 15 TCU squad 79-73. ... Jack Nunge scored 21 points, Colby Jones added 19 and No. 16 Xavier made a season-high 15 three-pointers to defeat St. John's 96-71. ... Vladislav Goldin had 15 points and No. 19 Florida Atlantic rebounded with a win just two days after the Owls had their 20-game win streak snapped by beating UNC-Charlotte 67-52. ... Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong added 15 as No. 23 Miami used a second-half burst to hold off No. 20 Clemson 78-74. ... Adama Sanogo and Tristen Newton each scored 15 and Alex Karaban knocked down two late three-pointers to give No. 24 UConn a 68-62 win over last-place Georgetown.