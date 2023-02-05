Inmate in the Benton County Jail dies

An inmate was found unresponsive in his cell in the Benton County jail and pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Benton County sheriff's office.

Timothy Plank, 53, was found in the cell at 2 p.m. Friday and medical attention was immediately rendered by jail and medical staff, according to the release.

Plank was transported by ambulance to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, according to the release.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory where an autopsy will be performed, according to the release.

Plank had been in the jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on correctional facility employee, possession of a controlled substance and obtaining drugs by fraud.

The sheriff's office internal affairs and criminal investigations divisions will be investigating the death, according to the release.