Police beat: Jacksonville man charged in shooting

Jacksonville man charged in shooting

Jacksonville police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who they say pulled a gun and fired shots at two people he was having an argument with, according to a police report.

Officers on Wednesday responded to a report of shots fired at 1310 Smithwick Drive and spoke to a woman who said that Webster Banks, 21, of Jacksonville was getting his belongings from an apartment when he got into an argument with her and threatened her.

The woman's son arrived, and Banks said he would kill him before showing a gun and shooting in the direction of the two, toward an apartment that had other people, including a child, inside, the report says. He then fled the scene, it says.

Police found one shell casing and arrested Banks near 1400 Marshall Road in Jacksonville around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He faces five counts of aggravated assault and one each of terroristic threatening and committing a terroristic act, all felonies. He also faces a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a minor.