Kat Robinson: B Street Bakery in Russellville a delight of desserts and more

Downtown Russellville's beautiful regeneration has brought to life again a vibrant city center -- where today, you can enjoy a savory knosh or sweet delight, alongside the River Valley's only choose-your-own-adventure avocado toast, at B Street Bakery and Deli, 311 B St..

B Street Bakery stretches across three storefronts, where you can gaze through the glass as masterful cupcakes, cannoli and handpies are conjured, or sip a prime cup of coffee. Open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch, it offers a fine selection of panini and wraps, along with its trio of Doozys -- grilled sandwiches of chicken or Italian meats. It's easy to find yourself taking your time over one of these for a mid-day escape -- or a salad -- with a cup of caramel hazelnut or white chocolate cold brew.

Those avocado toasts are a specialty, on your choice of rye, sourdough, whole grain or bagel, either classic or in an innovative reimagining, such as an Avocado Caprese with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and balsamic glaze, or Avocado Lox with smoked salmon and capers.

Find yourself without the time to dither? B Street Bakery and Deli offers charcuterie packaged for your lunchable convenience, with salami, ham, nuts, fruit and cheeses in an easy-to-grab lunch. For Valentine's Day, it's also offering an alternative to those big calorie-laden traditional candy-filled boxes, with a heart-shaped tray of nibbles enhanced with fresh flowers and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Delicate desserts of all sorts are always on hand, from tiny tartlet pies to two-bite cannoli, diminutive slices of cheesecake and chocolate cake and cupcakes, and brownies, too. The massive baked handpies are almost enough to properly share, with a choice of traditional fillings like cherry, apple and blueberry cream cheese and are a nice choice either as a breakfast pastry or to take back to the office after lunch.

Information: 324-0414.

