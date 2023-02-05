Lady Lions bench seals win over Alcorn State

LORMAN, Miss. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team got a 27-point performance from the bench on the way to a 73-61 win against the Alcorn State Lady Braves on the road Saturday.

With the win, UAPB (8-12, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) extended its winning streak to four games and is in a four-way tie for fourth place in the conference, three games behind leader Jackson State. Alcorn State fell to 8-13 and 4-6.

The Lady Lions had four players score in double figures, led by Coriah Beck, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Raziya Potter tacked on 14 points off the bench and Demetria Shephard helped out with 13 points.

UAPB pulled down 45 rebounds in Saturday's game compared to Alcorn State's 38, led by Jelissa Reese's 12 boards. The Lady Lions also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 18 rebounds into 10 second-chance points.

UAPB's defense held Alcorn State to only 32.8% shooting from the field.

After falling behind 15-9, UAPB went on a 9-0 run with 3:43 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Shephard to take an 18-15 lead. The Lady Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 20-18 advantage. UAPB capitalized on 11 Alcorn State turnovers in the period, turning them into six points on the other end of the floor.

UAPB built that first-quarter lead to 35-29 before going on an 8-0 run starting at the 2:07 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Potter, to increase its lead to 43-29. The Lady Braves cut into that lead, but the Lady Lions still enjoyed a 43-31 advantage heading into halftime.

UAPB continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 5-0 run to expand its lead further to 52-38 with 6:18 to go in the third. Before the end of the third period, the Lady Braves had cut into that lead somewhat, but the Lady Lions still entered the fourth quarter with a 56-45 edge. UAPB knocked down two three-pointers in the quarter to score six of its 13 total points.

UAPB kept widening that lead, expanding it to 62-50 before going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Beck's layup, to grow the lead to 68-50 with 4:20 to go in the contest. The Lady Braves narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Lady Lions still cruised the rest of the way.

Game Notes

Jelissa Reese notched a double-double for the Lady Lions with 10 points and 12 rebounds. ... UAPB never trailed in the second half on its way to victory. ... UAPB tallied 18 total assists in the game. ... The Lady Lions will conclude their two-game road trip Monday against Jackson State in Jackson, Miss. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

MEN: Alcorn State 70, UAPB 67

Also in Lorman, A.C. Curry scored a season-high 18 points to lead the Golden Lions (10-13, 6-4 SWAC), who were held off by Alcorn State (11-11, 8-2) free throws in the final seconds.

UAPB is 2.5 games behind SWAC leader Southern, but it has lost games to second-place Grambling State and third-place Alcorn State, as well as to Alabama A&M and Alabama State.

Curry, who averages 4 points on the season, scored in double digits for the first time this season and pulled down 3 rebounds.

Shaun Doss Jr. had 17 points, 5 assists and 4 steals, and Trejon Ware scored 9 points for UAPB, which trailed 36-23 at halftime. Jeremiah Kendall led Alcorn State with 18 points, while Trevin Wade put in 16.

UAPB made 41.5% from the field, shooting at nearly the same rate from the 3-point line. The Golden Lions made 8 of 11 free throws.

Alcorn State made 44.8% from the floor and overcame a 4-for-14 clip from 3-point range. The Braves converted 14 of 18 free throws.

UAPB will tip off against Jackson State at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Jackson.