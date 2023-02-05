Lakeside hires Orr as superintendent

HOT SPRINGS -- The Lakeside School Board, at a special-called meeting at the district's Central Office, voted unanimously Monday night to hire Bruce Orr as the new superintendent effective July 1.

Orr, who has been with the district for 18 years, the last 10 as assistant superintendent, will succeed Shawn Cook, who announced his retirement on Jan. 17.

Orr said he is very humbled to be considered and selected for the role.

"It's an honor, it really is," he said.

Orr received his bachelor's degree in education from Ouachita Baptist University in 1997, followed by his master's degree and district administration certificate from Henderson State University in 2000 and 2003, respectively. His first teaching job was at Hope High School, where he taught biology and served as assistant football coach and head golf coach.

In 2002, Orr took a position in the Lake Hamilton School District teaching high school biology and coaching junior high football and basketball before coming to Lakeside in 2005 as assistant high school principal and then principal. He was named assistant superintendent in 2013.

"Over the course of the last two weeks, the Lakeside School Board has listened to our community tell us what they wanted in our next superintendent," board President Bart Bledsoe said.

On Monday night, "we listened to Mr. Orr lay out his vision for our school district and knew for certain we had our next superintendent already on campus. Mr. Orr has a passion for public education and more importantly a passion for kids. We are all so excited about the school district's future under Mr. Orr's leadership," he said.

Orr first realized his passion for education while working at Camp Winnamocka in Arkadelphia.

"A couple of friends of mine were the ones who started that camp, and one summer they ran short on counselors and I kind of just stepped in to help them out really. I really discovered during that process that I just love being around kids. Even, I guess, close to 25 years later, I still love to pick at kids, I love to play basketball with them or talk to them about whatever's going on in their life. But that's kind of when I discovered that, 'Man, I really love kids,'" he said.

As far as his goals and vision for the district moving forward, Orr mentioned safety and security, along with continued fiscal success and preparing students for postsecondary life. Cook said Orr was his first choice for the position and he was very pleased with his selection by the board.