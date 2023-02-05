Late run lifts Conway girls over NLR

For nearly all of Saturday afternoon's game, the Conway girl's basketball team was in "survival mode."

Despite that, No. 2 Conway pulled away late to defeat No. 1 North Little Rock 79-70 in North Little Rock.

Saturday's win completed the regular-season sweep for Conway (20-5, 6-1 6A-Central) over North Little Rock (20-4, 5-2) after the Lady Wampus Cats won the first matchup in Conway on Jan. 6.

North Little Rock and Coach Daryl Fimple had their sights set on containing Conway star guard Chloe Clardy. They did in the first half, holding her to four points.

Without Clardy's offense and with center Savannah Scott on the bench in foul trouble, Conway needed others to step up.

Sophomore Alexis Cox was the first to do so, leading Conway with 12 points at halftime. Senior Kaidyn Beckwith and sophomore Samyah Jordan added six points each to enter halftime down 42-40.

Scott picked up her third foul late in the first half and Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft opted to sit her for the third quarter. Once again, despite lacking an impact from one of their key players, the Lady Wampus Cats kept it close and entered the fourth quarter down 56-55.

The deficit hardly changed for the first 5 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter, with Conway down 66-65, when Clardy started her run. She beat her defender, drove to the lane and pass to an open Cox on the right wing for a three-pointer, giving Conway its first lead of the second half, 68-66 with 2:30 to play.

"That's just a big-time player making a big-time play. [Clardy's] pretty good," Fimple said. "I thought we did a good job of corralling her the whole time, and then when they had to make plays, she made them."

That shot was the beginning of a 14-4 run by Conway to close the game and pull away. Clardy, Scott and Cox combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter as Conway outscored North Little Rock 24-14.

"We were in survival mode when you've got [Scott] on the bench, and Chloe's not [scoring]," Hutchcraft said. "Chloe wasn't being Chloe because of how good they were playing against her. She gets the best player on defense every night."

Clary finished with 16 points and Scott had 12, but it was Cox that led the Lady Wampus Cats with 24 points. Sophomore Emerie Bohannon added 13 points.

Senior April Edwards led North Little Rock with 18 points followed by 14 from Jocelyn Tate, 13 from Ja'Miya Brown and 11 from Ce'Riah Evans.

"This is the first time that we've won a game when we're down [at halftime]," Hutchcraft said. "We've been working on it in practice for the whole year, so I was really proud we were able to finish.

Boys

North Little Rock 56, Conway 54

North Little Rock won thanks to a late inbound play from Jakory Withers to Jaden Jones.

With Conway leading 54-53 with 7.5 seconds remaining, Withers lobbed the ball up for Jones, who scored and was fouled with 5.9 seconds remaining. He converted the free throw to give North Little Rock (15-6, 4-3 6A-Central) a 55-54 lead.

Andre Barnes led North Little Rock with 14 points. Braylon Frazier added 13.

Conway (14-9, 3-4) was led by Colen Thompson's 21 points followed by 13 from Kanard Turner and 10 from Kaleb Moody.

North Little Rock led for nearly all of the first half, entering halftime up 33-26, but Conway's defense changed things in the third quarter. The Wampus Cats outscored the Charging Wildcats 12-5 in the third quarter to make the score 38-38.

Seven North Little Rock players scored in the fourth quarter to edge Conway 18-16 in the quarter.