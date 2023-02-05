Laura Ingalls Wilder’s role in mythology

Laura Ingalls was born Feb. 7, 1867, in a log cabin in Pepin, Wis. The family's trip from Pepin to their ultimate destination in De Smet, S.D., would take less than seven hours today; for Laura and her family--Pa, Ma, Mary, Carrie, and baby Grace--the journey lasted 11 years.

It started in 1868 and ended in 1879, weaving through six states and ultimately into the consciousness of America. Through a beloved series of books published in the 1930s and '40s, a long-running television series in the 1970s and '80s, a six-part miniseries that originally aired on ABC in 2005, and the publication in 2014 of Laura's original autobiography "Pioneer Girl," multiple generations have learned her story.

It is easy to forget that the memoirs of a little girl who watched Native Americans on horseback and saw buffalo wolves on the plains happened within living memory of people who were alive as late as the 1960s and possibly beyond. It brings to mind the change in attitudes toward Native Americans, whose land at one time was considered fair game for settlers to claim and whose way of life was destroyed in the process.

Despite seeming utterly removed from our modern experience, many of the small details of Laura's life are present in our own--subtle but significant reminders that the stories are based on real people and events.

Laura Ingalls Wilder and Paul Bunyan may both be indelible characters in the mythology of the upper Midwest, but the Paul Bunyan stories are yarns rooted in humor and hyperbole, while the hard work and heartache of the Ingalls family and their neighbors were commonplace among the many settlers who homesteaded west of the Mississippi River.

The way in which the stories are presented reflects the changing consciousness of America over time. The books feature strong themes of self-reliance, perseverance, and making do, representing the stoicism of the Depression-era generation and the patriotic fervor of World War II.

The television series, nearly 40 years later, emphasized a sound morality and the centrality of the family, lessons parents hoped to instill in their latch-key children. Yet, no matter which version of Laura's stories one considers, one is forced to ask: What drove these people to undertake such a journey? What yearning, in spite of hunger, exhaustion, and sometimes doubt, propelled them onward? Is this yearning a part of the American character? How is this yearning manifested in each successive generation? Will it persist?

These are timeless questions that allow the series to maintain its relevance with each new audience and each new generation.

In "Little House on the Prairie," Laura describes how the Ingalls family comes upon a lone man and his wife whose horses were stolen. They are in the middle of the prairie, miles from anywhere, yet they refuse to leave their belongings. They would rather die with their possessions than abandon them.

Contrast this with a scene in the mini-series: Near a raging creek, material possessions litter the shore--items that had to be left behind due to their weight and non-utilitarian value. If something weighs down the wagon and has no practical value, it has no place on the prairie.

These scenes juxtapose differing philosophies of life and tell a somber story: If we choose to take a chance on a new life, we must abandon those items that will not help attain that goal, whether a pump organ or a trunk of books, unhealthy habits or outdated prejudices. If we stubbornly cling to that which does not support our goal, we either will perish or lose our way.

At Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield, Mo., the place where Laura and her husband Almanzo Wilder settled in 1894, there is a photograph of the two of them in front of their car.

Ponder that for a moment: Laura and Almanzo traveled west as children via covered wagon, conducted their courtship over Sunday drives in a horse-drawn buggy, and, ultimately retraced their journeys on the northern plains in their 1923 Buick.

The changes they saw in their lifetimes are nothing short of astonishing. Almanzo lived from 1857 to 1946; his birth predated the Civil War, and his death happened after the dropping of the atomic bomb. Laura lived from 1867 to 1957; she was born during Reconstruction and died in the same year that Sputnik was launched. She lived to see the introduction of electricity, the telephone, penicillin, movies, television, air travel, space travel, and two World Wars. She was born in an era of twig brooms and eating hardtack on the trail, and died in the age of vacuum cleaners and countertop blenders.

Such a humble life, seemingly simple as it was lived, serves as a yardstick measuring the changes that swept across America over a period of one lifetime. This realization forces the question: Will the changes we see over our lifetimes be just as profound?

Ultimately, we must ask ourselves if the choices we make and the time we inhabit will have significance.

One hundred fifty-five years later, the small details and great themes of Laura Ingalls Wilder's life still matter. Happy birthday, Laura, and thank you for your timeless legacy.

Dr. Cheri Pierson Yecke is a retired professor of history and political science at Harding University.