Represent majority

Eric Reece, Arkansas state director of the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ civil rights-group, stated, "Schools should be safe and welcoming places for all kids." From guns, certainly, but from choices made by these kids, or probably their parents, no.

I believe all these issues can be addressed through behavioral policies that are no longer allowed to be taught because of these same overly sensitive left-leaning people.

Schools, funded by taxpayer dollars, should have policies that represent the majority of those taxpayers, not a small, unusual percentage of the populace. They're the ones, by their choice, who will have to find their way into normalcy after being led so far away from what is normalcy.

Schools are and should be about the education of future productive citizens. Sexual/gender preferences are irrelevant to that task. We've lost our focus. Certainly, the allowance of litter boxes for imaginary furry creatures does not fulfill that purpose.

On a side note, when and where did we cross that line where teachers needed to be overly careful to avoid sexual accusations to now allowing the open, blatant, sexual grooming of kids?

PAM MONTGOMERY

Conway

About indoctrination

As an American of African ancestry, born in 1950, the state-supported separate school system taught me to honor the founding fathers of America. No one taught me that these fathers owned slaves. Missionaries came to my elementary school and shared on felt storyboards the story of Jesus Christ. The images on those boards looked purely European. Now I know that Jesus couldn't have looked like that.

I remember singing "God Bless America" and pledging allegiance to the flag, while people who look like me were still being lynched. I will never forget the frightening image of Emmett Till I saw in the pages of Jet magazine, which prevented me from enjoying a good night's sleep for weeks. No 5-year-old child should have to see that. I was indoctrinated for years until I realized I had to be responsible for my own education about the history of my country.

Now, there are those in my country who want to set the record straight. There are educators and others who love America and realize she's not perfect. She may be beautiful, but she has some warts. How can she not? She was established and cared for by imperfect people for these last 246 years.

Indoctrination wasn't a problem when I attended elementary, junior, and high school, but now the truth is being called indoctrination.

HOSEA LONG

Little Rock

Temper enthusiasm

Arkansawyers might be proud that our newly elected governor has been chosen to respond to President Biden's State of the Union address. Premature congratulations require caution, however, when you consider how many times she perpetuated Donald Trump's lies.

Should we take her at face value? Doubtful!

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Question of the day

When John Brummett is sitting at his Underwood pecking out his latest round of mean-spirited, hate-filled, personal assaults on our state's conservative leaders, I have to wonder ... is he snarling?

BUD FINLEY

Avilla

Who does this serve?

Arkansans should be tired of glory-seeking legislators who push bills designed to solve no issue or problem while the state competes for top teenage pregnancy and maternal mortality numbers. Instead of writing laws to lift access to health care, quality education and good jobs, those representing us chase headlines with bills simply to punish the LGBTQ community.

We have to ask the cost of waving this kind of unwelcome sign to those who might be different or feel targeted. How many kids leave after high school for friendlier places? Can we even tally the dollars lost to other states in college tuition, sales, property, business and income taxes? How much potential tax revenue do you think Arkansas is denied each year because educated, mobile people choose to leave the state to thrive elsewhere?

The simple fact is that that these hateful bills send a message to people and businesses: You are not welcome, and neither is your money.

Who does this really serve? It's ironic that the "most pro-life state" chooses to reject post-birth life in so many ways! I am pretty sure the command to "love thy neighbor" didn't include the caveat "only if he looks like you."

JACQUELINE BIBBS

Ward

Put content online

The Jan 29 article re the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education's inquiry into the potential "indoctrination" content in an Advanced Placement course on African American studies mentions the College Board's invitation to view the course "framework."

Why not make the full content of this AP course--and eventually every course taught in Arkansas public schools--available through (development of) an open online education clearinghouse, so that taxpayers can review it for ourselves? Every textbook and teaching curriculum is already in digital format and much content is already online by district.

We are paying for K-12 public education, our collective future depends on the quality of it, and so we have the right to see all of the detailed content being taught to our children. Full online access would seem to have only an upside for our students and our parents.

JENNIFER BLOCK GUNDERMAN

Maumelle

Problems of tattoos

Regarding Karen Martin's recent Perspective column on getting tattoos, no mention was made about how women should not get them on their lower backs, which means they will never be able to have an epidural if needed for a pre-op or childbirth. And inking over all the accesses for IVs is plain dumb!

I believe tattoo artists should be forbidden from inking over IV access areas. This nurse has spoken.

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville