LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Library system plans memorial to Black Union soldiers | Staff seek deferral of historic district measures

Memorial to honor Black Union troops

The Central Arkansas Library System has issued a request for qualifications for artists to create a memorial to Black soldiers who served in the Union Army in Arkansas during the Civil War.

The library system expects to spend at least $150,000 on the project. The total budget could increase based on private fundraising and grants, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The memorial will be located "on or near" the library system's downtown Little Rock campus known as Library Square, the release said. A committee made up of local historians and library system officials will interview and rank applicants.

Bobby Roberts, a former executive director of the library system, will serve on the committee. According to the release, Roberts was one of the community members who first proposed the idea for the memorial.

"These soldiers have been in our historic shadow for almost one hundred sixty years and it is well past time for them to step forward and be seen by all Arkansans," Roberts said in a statement included with the release.

The deadline for submissions is April 30.

City staff weighs in on historic district

City staff members have asked the Little Rock Board of Directors to defer consideration of a pair of ordinances that would create a new local-ordinance district for the historic neighborhood of Little Rock Central High School until March 21, according to the city board's meeting agenda for this Tuesday.

One ordinance would formally establish the local-ordinance district and the other would increase the membership of the Historic District Commission from seven to nine.

At the moment, the city's only local-ordinance district encompasses the area of MacArthur Park.

City staff member believe that improper building alterations and the demolition of historic structures near Central High School have jeopardized the neighborhood's inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.