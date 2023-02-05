ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ to grow onstage at Rogers





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Don't feed the plants!

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "Little Shop of Horrors" (music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman), 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18 and 23-25 and 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 19 and 26 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Tickets are $25-$55. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

ART: King paintings

New oil paintings by University of Arkansas faculty member Sam King go on display Thursday at 211 South, inside the Engel & Volkers NWA shop, 211 S. Main St., Bentonville. The exhibition is up until May 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. Free street parking is available. Call (479) 268-5170, email kellie.lehr@gmail.com or visit nwa.evrealestate.com/211-South.

LECTURES: Architecture lecture

Allison Colwell and Michele Shelor, founding partners of Colwell Shelor Landscape Architecture, a collaborative landscape architecture and urban design practice based in Phoenix, will discuss the company's work in a 6 p.m. lecture Tuesday at the Windgate Center of Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. It's part of the Architecture and Design Network's 2022-23 June Freeman Lecture Series. Admission is free. Sponsor is the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Email ArchDesignNetwork@gmail.com.

'Divided Times'

Author Monica Guzman will discuss her new book, "I Never Thought of It That Way: How to Have Fearlessly Curious Conversations in Dangerously Divided Times," 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Services Center Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. A question-and-answer session will follow.

While on campus, Guzman, a senior fellow for public practice at Braver Angels, the nation's largest cross-partisan grassroots organization working to depolarize America, will also hold a workshop for students and faculty and meet with members of the UALR Cabinet and Racial Barriers Committee.

It is the university's second annual Inclusive and Inspiring Speaker lecture. Admission is free. Register to attend in person at tinyurl.com/mrmbxsec; to attend virtually, register at ualr-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jLJEu4MGSlu1WKVdg9tsGg.

PovertyCure founder

Michael Matheson Miller, founder of PovertyCure, which promotes entrepreneurial solutions to poverty in the developing world, will give a lecture titled "Charity, Justice and Human Flourishing," 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Benson Auditorium at Harding University, 201 S. Blakeney St., Searcy. It is the first spring presentation in the university's American Studies Institute's Distinguished Lecture Series.

Miller is a senior research fellow at the Acton Institute and director and producer of the award-winning 2014 documentary "Poverty, Inc." He also hosts "The Moral Imagination" podcast and has written several books. Admission is free. Call (501) 279-4497 or visit harding.edu/asi.

AUDITIONS: 'Wonka Jr.'

Benton's Young Players will audition youngsters in grade nine and below for "Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, Jr.," 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 at Birch Tree Inc., 1502 Mary Kay Blvd., Benton. Supply a head shot and a resume (if you have one) and prepare 32 bars of a song in the style of the show; the theater will not supply an accompanist — instructions are available in the Google form, forms.gle/V6ZnqLYyqsNwptB97. Fill that form out; sign up and choose a time slot at signupgenius.com/go/60B054EAFA923ABF85-auditions. Production dates are July 13-16. Email youngplayers.yp2s@gmail.com for more information.



