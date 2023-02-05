LIVE Music: Pony Bradshaw shares ‘North Georgia Rounder’ in Fort Smith

"John Ciardi, the great translator of Dante, said 'the true mark of any writer is in the choices he makes.' That's always stuck with me. In essence, our choices make poets out of us," says Pony Bradshaw, singer and songwriter from North Georgia. Bradshaw is touring in support of his new album, "North Georgia Rounder," released on Jan. 27. An avid reader, Bradshaw often credits the rich imagery in his songs to the authors that shaped his world. He'll share his literary-inspired songs at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. Tickets to the Fort Smith show are at majesticfortsmith.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Livewire performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 11; Shady Lane performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 17; Mud Lung, Protohive and Liquid Courage perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

• Carson Jeffery and The Lowdown Drifters perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

• A Hoppy Hour Comedy Show with host Chase Myska, Kyle Rill, Kenneth Crabgrass, Cameron Carter and Andy Davis starts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd., Fort Smith. Tickets are $12 online at app.promotix.com or $20 at the door. fortsmithbrewing.com.

• Travis Kidd performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 9; Jon Dooly performs at 5 p.m., Mark Chesnutt performs at 9 p.m. and D'Elegantz performs at 11:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Lee Creek Tavern in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

• Matt Schofield performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 801 Media Center, 801 N. "A" St.in Fort Smith. aaclive.com.

Pecos & The Rooftops play at 7 p.m Feb. 17 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

