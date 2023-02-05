Lunch & Learn introduces women to sisterhood of business

For Kimberly McGee of Walmart and Lela Davidson of Saatchi & Saatchi X, being a part of NextUp, an organization that advances all women in business, just makes sense.

As the Northwest Arkansas Region Executive co-chairwomen, they are adamant that not only is the national nonprofit an excellent way to gain connections and advance professional skills in the consumer packaged goods industry, this particular region's chapter is among the largest and an exceptional one to get involved with.

The Northwest Arkansas chapter has 1,300 members and has been named Region of the Year multiple years for building membership and sponsorship through programming and event outreach to men, millennials, Gen Z and multi-ethnic leaders, according to a press release.

"We have a tremendously supportive sponsor base in Northwest Arkansas including Walmart and Saatchi X," says Lela Davidson, EVP Business Development and Client Partnership at Saatchi & Saatchi X. "We are blessed in this region with an incredible amount of Fortune 500 companies and others who allow this work and benefit from the work we do."

The organization went through a rebranding last year. Formerly known as the Network of Executive Women, the new name reflects their more inclusive approach toward reaching a broader demographic of people, Davidson and McGee agree.

NextUp hosted more than 30 events last year and is kicking 2023 off with a lunch-and-learn event, "Let's Get Digital: Take Your Knowledge to the NextUp Level" on Feb. 9 at Sam's Club auditorium. Speakers include local entrepreneur Meagan Bowman of Stopwatch and Tanya Welihindha of Meta. The two will discuss what's new in their industries, the opportunities for women in tech and make predictions for 2023.

If you've never been to a NextUp event before, the reasons to try it now are plentiful, the co-chairwomen say.

"Even though we have a vast amount of programs, the ability to come and connect with like-minded women and do things outside of your comfort zone" is an excellent opportunity, says Kimberly McGee of Walmart. "I can honestly say (with) every program, I've learned something new and met someone I didn't know before. I've expanded my network, and it's an amazing organization of women. I feel inspired."

Davidson says it's a good place to make a friend and get more involved. After many folks have worked remotely the last couple of years, a chance to meet new people literally face to face can be something to look forward to.

"It's a great opportunity for folks to have that in-person connect," Davidson says.

One of the signature pieces of NextUp is a program of mentoring circles. That was the brainchild of McGee, who first joined the organization something like 10 or 12 years ago. She initially joined to expand her networking beyond the Walmart environment.

"I was still growing as a leader and wanted to be exposed to more opportunities," McGee says. She has worked in diversity, equity and inclusion for more than 15 years. "When Lela shared with me that (the organization was) looking to increase our diversity representation, a space I'm very passionate about, I was excited to come on board. I have a passion for seeing women advance on a professional level."

McGee has since then served as a mentor committee chairperson, on the board of directors and now as the executive co-chairperson, so the choice to join has served her well. She's reluctant to let go of being in charge of the mentoring program because she's still so passionate about investing in other women.

"When you see leaders who come in and are a bit more shy and you get an opportunity to see them evolve as a leader...it's just a joy to see them thrive in the space that they're in," McGee says. "So for me, the mentoring committee will probably always be passion initiative. Ultimately it is the gift that keeps on giving. As you continue to matriculate through the program, (it encourages you to think about) how are you giving back to other leaders?"

Davidson had many friends join NextUp before she got involved herself. One in particular was a passionate advocate for the organization and convinced her it would be worth her time and effort.

"My main motivation was broadening my network in the CPG community because I had a different career path to that point," Davidson says. "There's networks that can happen organically, but there's nothing that can really bust through the walls of your different categories or sectors. It's fully designed to create real relationships alongside all these great educational opportunities, research and data, that can help us negotiate our salaries or have difficult conversations or create diversity on our teams."

As Davidson began to get involved in the leadership of NextUp, she found a fit on a team that created an award-winning strategic plan. The award that they received at NextUp's summit this year was for empowering people.

Davidson and other volunteers created an infrastructure around succession planning.

We did that "to ensure we had a robust leadership pipeline, as well as creating that diversity throughout the ... full pipeline of the organization," Davidson says. "The things we ask our leaders to do are like our day jobs: putting together a formal succession plan, making sure they're spending time to recruit their successors and put documentation in place for smooth transfer of succession."

Davidson admits that might not be the most exciting work to be known for, but it's crucial nonetheless. The close of 2023 will be the end of her two-year term in this leadership role, and she's happy to have that as her legacy.

NextUp has many types of events for new members to choose from. There are large learning events and smaller lunch-and-learns, both centered around career development. Mixers are events with a lighter environment that help create that strong network or sisterhood, McGee says.

Other events center on college outreach and the interns of the area so people can get to know each other while they're still in school. NextUp offers them store tours of Walmart and Sam's Club to learn more about merchandising and operations, which can one day lead to opportunities in CPG in the immediate area.

A relatively new focus for them is wellness at work, since the pandemic has significantly changed the workplace.

"We have hosted wellness events to ensure women thrive in the workplace," McGee says. These sessions, which include a variety like yoga, cooking, succulent arranging, are focused on helping members create a new normal and thrive on a personal level and meanwhile support local businesses.

The Feb. 9 event on "Let's Get Digital" is especially relevant to seeking a work-life balance in the current climate, Davidson says. The pandemic bred some bad habits of blurring the lines between work life and home, and the digital tools we have sometimes enable that.

"The post-covid (age has) accelerated the degree to which we're all living a digital life," Davidson says.

Top of mind for many in the workplace are topics of how to avoid burnout but also be more productive, which digital tools to pay attention to and which ones are more of a distraction. Spurring the need for an event of this kind is the hope to better navigate an increasingly digital world while also managing health and wellness.

Davidson and McGee appreciate that this event has the mix of a local entrepreneur with an executive from a global company. They anticipate a good conversation is in store.

Digital tools provide us with "amazing efficiency and help us accomplish great things with people around the world, but they can also be a time and energy drain if we're not careful," Davidson says. "I think we're going to be touching on a lot of those topics."

April Wallace is Associate Features Editor/Profiles & Our Town. She can be reached by email at awallace@nwaonline.com.

NextUp Lunch & Learn:

'Let's Get Digital'

What: Speakers include local entrepreneur Meagan Bowman of Stopwatch and Tanya Welihindha of Meta. The two will discuss what's new in their industries, the opportunities for women in tech and make predictions for 2023.

When: Doors open and lunch served at 11:30 a.m. with programming noon-1 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Sam's Club auditorium or virtual

Cost: $10 for members and $35 for non-members

Information: facebook.com/NextUpNorthwestArkansas or on Instagram @nextup_northwestarkansas

Kimberly McGee, Northwest Arkansas Region executive co-chairperson for NextUp, says the nonprofit organization has given her the chance to expand her network and head a group mentoring program that’s become exceptionally rewarding. (Courtesy Photo)

