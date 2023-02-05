McBryde in awards spotlight

DREAMS OF GRAMMYS It's a big night for Mammoth Springs native Ashley McBryde. The singer-songwriter is nominated in two categories at the 65th annual Grammy Awards which airs at 7 p.m. on CBS.

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville" was released on Sept. 30 and is among five LPs up for Best Country Album. Her competition includes "Growin' Up" by Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert's "Palomino," "Humble Quest" by Maren Morris and "A Beautiful Time" by Willie Nelson.

She and her pal Carly Pearce are also in the running in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their song "Never Wanted To be That Girl." The duo already won Musical Event of the Year for the song at the Country Music Awards in November. At the Grammys they will be up against songs by Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt; Brothers Osborne; Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert; Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton; and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.

McBryde, who will perform Feb. 25 at First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, is not the only Arkie involved with this year's Grammys. Little Rock native Mark Hudson, also known as RockBoyBeats, produced "Show It" featuring BLXST, a song on "Breezy (Deluxe)" by Chris Brown, which is in the running for Best R&B Album.

The 29-year-old Hudson is a graduate of Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School, according to a news release, and has produced tracks by Kevin Gates, Yo Gotti, Eric Bellinger and more.

"POKER FACE" NATION One of our favorite new TV shows is "Poker Face," the Peacock series starring Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a woman on the run who solves murders by using her uncanny ability to tell when people are lying -- imagine a scrappy, female version of "Columbo" with a raspy voice and an '80s hair-band coif. It's a hoot.

There is a brief Arkansas connection in the fourth installment of "Poker Face." The episode, "Rest in Metal," finds Charlie working the merch table for a down-and-out, one-hit-wonder band called Doxxxology. In a scene at a music club we see Charlie nodding along to the group onstage. Look closely on the wall behind her and you will see a poster for "Holocene Existence," the blistering 2020 album by Little Rock extreme heavy metal outfit Terminal Nation.

We missed it while watching, but saw it later in a post at Terminal Nation's Facebook page. Rock on!

