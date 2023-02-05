• Jay-Z and DJ Khaled will reportedly perform "God Did" at tonight's Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles. The tune, which also features John Legend and Rick Ross, is nominated as the top song of 2022. Variety reports viewers will see "an all star performance" of the title track from DJ Khaled's album, which is up for five awards. Tonight will be a family affair for Jay-Z and his wife, Beyonce, who are nominated for five and nine awards, respectively. They've each been nominated 88 times through their careers, and each has won 28. They're second all-time to composer Georg Solti, who collected 31. Time-tested hip-hop stars will be on full display tonight, thanks to a tribute curated by The Roots drummer Questlove and scheduled performances from Busta Rhymes, De La Soul and Ice-T. Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo and Mary J. Blige.

• The Temptations, the Isley Brothers and the Four Tops turned back time, singing and dancing as if in their prime at a reunion of Motown stars. The occasion was to honor Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson for their musical achievements and philanthropic efforts as MusiCares Persons of the Year on Friday night. The Detroit natives have been friends for 65 years. "When I first met this man, it was the beginning of my dream come true," Robinson told the crowd at the Los Angeles Convention Center. "I wanted to be a singer, I wanted to be in show business, I wanted to write songs and make music," he said. "I never thought it would be possible for me from where I grew up. But then I got there because I met Berry Gordy. He took me under his wing. He is my mentor." Gordy later took the stage with Robinson to accept their awards. "I'm happy to be here with my best friend. Damn," Gordy said. Sheryl Crow, John Legend, Mumford & Sons, Dionne Warwick, Brandi Carlisle, Michael McDonald, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder were among those honoring the 93-year-old Gordy and 82-year-old Robinson ahead of tonight's Grammy Awards. "I wouldn't know music without Motown," Legend told the crowd. Gordy and Robinson alternately stood and applauded and clapped along, sometimes singing as well, while the artists sampled the vast Motown catalog. Now in its 33rd year, the MusiCares dinner and auction raised money for programs and services supporting musicians in need.