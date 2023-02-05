FOOTBALL

Cowboys hire new OC

Brian Schottenheimer has been named offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys after serving the past season as a consultant for the team. Coach Mike McCarthy announced the move Saturday, three days after team owner Jerry Jones said McCarthy is set to call plays in 2023 after the club parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, 12 as an offensive coordinator. In his role as consultant for the Cowboys, who haven't been past the divisional round of the playoffs since their last Super Bowl 27 years ago, he studied future opponents and assisted both the offensive and defensive units with game planning and self-scouting. The Cowboys moved on from Moore in what McCarthy last weekend called "a mutual decision to part ways." Moore was then hired by the San Diego Chargers as their new OC.

GOLF

Strong winds suspend play

A strong wind was more than just a menace at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It brought the tournament to a halt Saturday because of two holes on one of the courses, and set up a Monday finish without the amateurs. Keith Mitchell made it through the worst stretch of wind at Pebble Beach, so strong that he hit an 8-iron on the 106-yard seventh hole. And right when he thought he was off the hook by getting through the ocean holes, the horn blew to stop play. He made it through, and after a big drive on No. 11 with the wind at his back, he suddenly had the rest of the day off. Peter Malnati was atop the leaderboard at 12 under with six holes left in his round at Pebble Beach. He started on the back nine along the ocean in benign conditions, and he was on the fourth green, coming off three consecutive birdies, when play stopped. Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett were at 10 under. Kurt Kitayama, the 36-hole leader, and Hank Lebioda were three shots behind. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is at 3-under. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) is at 1-under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is at even par. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 3-over.

Ancer increases lead

Abraham Ancer had a 6-under 64 to bump his lead to two shots over Cameron Young on Saturday going into the final round of the Saudi International. Ancer and Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year who had a 65, have separated themselves from the field in the $5 million Asian Tour event. Ancer was at 17-under 193, two clear of Young. The next group of players was another five shots behind, which included Matthew Wolff (63). Ancer, who has dual citizenship in the United States and Mexico, has two wins on top tours, including a World Golf Championship in Tennessee. Young is still trying for his first win on a top tour.

Petefish on top in Panama

Christopher Petefish has taken a one-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Championship in Panama City. Petefish shot a 3-under par 67 on Saturday and is at 3-under 206 overall. Brett Drewitt stands alone in second place with a 2-under par 207.

WINTER SPORTS

U.S. third in bobsled

Germany took first and second in the women's bobsled world championship Saturday, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her seventh medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in 4 minutes, 32.86 seconds. They were just 0.05 seconds ahead of German teammates Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide. Humphries and Kaysha Love got third in 4:33.37.

TENNIS

U.S. advances in Davis Cup

The United States swept its way into the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, getting the winning point in a 4-0 victory over Uzbekistan from the doubles team of Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek. They beat Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev 6-2, 6-4, after Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald had won singles matches Friday in Tashkent. Stan Wawrinka punctuated his return to the competition he helped Switzerland win alongside Roger Federer in 2014 by winning the deciding match against Germany. Serbia, France, Britain and Sweden also closed out victories Saturday.

BASEBALL

Dodgers add INF Rojas

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with infielder Miguel Rojas on a $6 million, one-year deal that takes him through the 2024 season. The contract announced Saturday includes a salary of $5 million in 2024 and a club option salary of $5 million in 2025 with a $1 million buyout and charitable contributions. The 33-year-old Rojas was acquired last month from the Miami Marlins for minor league infielder Jacob Amaya. He returns to the Dodgers for the second time, having made 85 appearances with the club in 2014 as a rookie. Rojas hit .236 with six home runs and 36 RBI in 140 games last season.

Fried loses arbitration case

Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team's $6.6 million proposal. Fried, a 29-year-old left-hander, went 14-7 for the second consecutive season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami's Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urias of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers to retire No. 34

The Los Angeles Dodgers will retire the No. 34 jersey of pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during a three-day celebration this summer. Valenzuela was part of two World Series champion teams, winning the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young awards. He was a six-time All-Star during his 11 seasons in Los Angeles from 1980-90. He will be honored from Aug. 11-13 when the Dodgers host Colorado.

Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina hits a return against Otto Virtanen of Finland during their singles match of the 2023 tennis Davis Cup Finals qualifier between Finland and Argentina in Espoo, Finland, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Emmi Korhonen/Lehtikuva via AP)



Prainesh Gunneswaran of India during the Davis Cup tennis single match against Elmer Moeller of Denmark in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Holger Rune of Denmark in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark against Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Holger Rune, left, and Johannes Ingildsen, right, of Denmark in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark against Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



Johannes Ingildsen, left, and Holger Rune, second left, of Denmark greet rivals Yuki Bhambri, right, and Rohan Bopanna, second right, of India after their Davis Cup double tennis match, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)



The USA team pose for a photo after playing the Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Uzbekistan and the USA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The USA sweep into Davis Cup Finals with victory over Uzbekistan. (AP Photo)



Austin Krajicek, right, and Rajeev Ram of the USA in action against Sergey Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev of Uzbekistan during a doubles Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Uzbekistan and the USA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo)



Sergey Fomin, left, and Sanjar Fayziev of Uzbekistan prepare to serve the ball to Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the USA during a doubles Davis Cup qualifier tennis match between Uzbekistan and the USA in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo)

