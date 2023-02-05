OPINION | LET’S TALK: Leave Arkansas behind and move to … where?





Dre and I talk sometimes about moving to another city or country.

These talks usually stem from such things as frustration with whatever frustrating things may be going on — or not going on — with our city and country of residence. They're sometimes helped along by those emails I get from retire-in-a-foreign-country-promoting International Living ... come-hither stories of far-flung places that feature year-round warm, sunny weather (we are not fond of rain, much as it may be needed) and costs of living that are much, much cheaper than in the States — housing, healthful grocery choices, restaurant dinners, entertainment and first-class health care for an American's beer budget. (Some people we know moved a few years ago from Little Rock to Panama, one of the countries International Living has lauded as a veritable Land of Milk and Honey.) Adding fuel to the fire: those "House Hunters International" episodes on HGTV.

Throw in the friends and acquaintances who move out of state for bigger and better opportunities, leaving us with that forlorn "left behind" feeling we have to try to shake off.

But we're not the only ones whose minds have wandered, if our behinds haven't.

Some 14% of Americans "have seriously thought about permanently moving over the past year," according to FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, which bills itself as "the kid-friendly vacation ideas site."

"After another challenging year, this time with high food and gas prices and a summer of travel chaos, it's not surprising that many people want to pack it all in, and live somewhere completely different," according to an e-release from the site. "But if we had the choice, where would we go?"

The folks at Family Destinations Guide surveyed 3,000 families to determine what locations they'd make a break for if they could make "a clean break." (No word on whether survey-ees included military families who have doubtless had all the moving they could possibly stand.) Would they load up the truck and move to Beverly ... Hills, that is, to quote the theme song from the old "Beverly Hillbillies" show? Might they have an "Empire State of Mind," per the song by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, and want to head to New York, or would they have Georgia on their mind, per the Ray Charles hit? Are they "California Dreamin'," as the Mamas and the Papas once sang?

Well, it depends. Family Destination Guide reports, as it states, "some interesting results."

The alternate state to which most of the surveyed Arkansans would move is said by the e-release to be surprising, but not so surprising to me: Texas.

The reasons given: "They'd still be plugged into that friendly southern culture, but the appeal could also include lower state taxes, great hospitals and healthcare, good job opportunities, access to beautiful nature and a fantastic music scene."

Not surprising to me because they probably feel like Hubby and I do: Being haters of the cold as well as the wet, we definitely wouldn't want to move anywhere north of here. And Arkansas Razorbacks-fueled hatred of Aggies and Longhorns aside, so many of us already have relatives and friends living in Texas — instant support system!

Unlike the saying, familiarity would ward off contempt.

So where would Arkies go if they could change countries? Now this was a bit of a surprise to moi ... Ireland. Why?

"Ireland offers American families a high quality of life, a strong economy, beautiful scenery, proximity to other European countries, and the opportunity for cultural immersion," says Family Destination Guide. Or maybe it's because, according to what I've read, the weather is similar: If you don't like it, just wait a few minutes.

Other poll revelations mentioned: Californians — who have been tragically weather-beleaguered lately — would ditch the sunshine and go to New York; Wisconsin residents would book for Arizona. The majority of respondents in general would move to Florida.

Oh, and if New Hampshire folk could leave the country, they'd decamp for ... er, Japan. There's an Interactive map (see arkansasonline.com/205move) showing where families would relocate, for reasons including better weather (16%), a healthier lifestyle (24%), better job opportunities (32%) and better pay (24%).

Through the ages, many an individual, family or group have relocated to get away from personal problems, advancement limitations and/or problems perceived in the area being emigrated from. But quite a few of our conversations about moving include the suspicion that there's "nowhere to run." Especially as of late, there have been more than enough bad weather, natural disasters, dangerous people and crazy politics to go around.

Then we have to acknowledge the zillion and one reasons it would be so much tougher for us personally to move ... not the least of which would be our ages and our dislike of moving in general, even from one downtown Little Rock spot to another.

And we'd all do well to remember those adages that home is, ultimately, where the heart is, and that it's always good to bloom where we are planted.

Not to say our ending up elsewhere couldn't happen.

But hey, nothing wrong with dreaming of/visiting Texas. Or Ireland. Or Panama.

