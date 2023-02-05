Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1923

MOUNT IDA -- Charlie Sickovick is the first farmer in Montgomery county to install a radio outfit. The first sound transmission was from Los Angeles and was very clear. Since then he has been listening in from the largest cities.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1973

• The state Board of Education Sunday unanimously adopted a resolution enabling local school districts to issue refunding bonds. Immediately following passage, the Board approved the issue of $5,040,000 in refunding bonds by five school districts. Board officials say the action will result in total savings of more than $250,000 for the five districts. Act 43 of 1965 and Act 145 of 1967 legalized refunding, the refinancing of existing bond issues by issuing bonds with a lower interest rate than the existing issue. The savings are applied to the original principal. Refunding does not extend the maturity date of the existing bonds. It was the first time the Board had dealt with refunding. Conway, Malvern, Newport, Searcy and Augusta School District No. 1 will issue $998,000 of refunding for $973,000 outstanding from their February 1990 bonds. The Board projects a saving of between $50,000 and $135,000, depending on the interest rates of the refunding issue. ... Total figures for refunding issues are slightly higher than the original bond issues to offset shortages in escrow funds. This is required by federal law.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1998

FORT SMITH -- Since the Battle of Massard Prairie 133 years ago, a 10-acre site behind the Hiram Walker & Sons Inc. plant in south Fort Smith's industrial park has lain almost undisturbed. But now it is the site of another battle, this time over whether the Civil War battlefield in the Fort Smith area will be preserved and if so, how much of it will be saved. Fort Smith Mayor Ray Baker, local historian J. Fred Patton and Justin Douglas of Fort Smith have started an effort to preserve the Massard Prairie battleground because it is the only area battlefield that has not been developed. The site is southeast of the intersection of Arkansas 45 and Geren Road, not far from Ben Geren Park and Fort Chaffee.

10 years ago

Feb. 5, 2013

BENTONVILLE -- The Rogers Historical Museum saw a 77 percent increase in out-of-area visitors last year, partly because of its wall display of regional museum attractions at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. "It was a mix of the things we were doing ourselves to market the museum more, but also that impact from having a presence at Crystal Bridges made a difference," said Gaye Bland, director of the Rogers museum. The Rogers museum, along with five others, were featured for a year in recessed glass display cases along the south corridor linking Crystal Bridges' temporary exhibition galleries to the Great Hall and south lobby.