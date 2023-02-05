OTHERS SAY: Memphis shows the complexities of police violence, and the urgency for reform

The fact that the five Memphis former police officers accused in the beating death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols are themselves Black could actually clarify the issue of police violence, which is more complicated than just a few bigoted white cops. It highlights that policing in America is in desperate need of reform.

While the fact that all parties involved were Black in the Memphis case is a departure from the more common white cop/Black victim dynamic in suspect deaths, the tragedy otherwise looks familiar: Police responding to what appears to be a minor provocation (or none) with overwhelming and sustained violence apparently driven by anger. A New York Times analysis of the video concluded that the officers barked 71 separate commands at Nichols during a 13-minute period, including contradictory commands and orders he couldn't have physically followed, like telling him to get on the ground when he already was, or telling him to reposition himself when they were physically preventing him from moving. Failure to comply then became grounds for the use of more force.

The conversation about police reform must focus not just on changing the attitudes of individual officers but on police culture itself. And that begins with the kinds of rules that the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act would impose around the country.