Outdoors calendar

by Todd Pearce | Today at 2:19 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

FEBRUARY

11 Wynne chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Delta Gin. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

18 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Holthouse Farms. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

18 Arkansas Bass Team Trail team tournament. Lake Greeson. Swaha ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

24-25 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited State Convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Tye Anderson (501) 593-8359 or tanderson@ducks.org

MARCH

2 Morrilton chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

4 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Sheridan Country Club. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

4 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks Parsons building. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

4-5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. Mountain Harbor. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

6 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited sportsman's night out. Rap's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

9 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Wheatley Civic Center.Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

11 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

22 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Little River County Fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

APRIL

1-2 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. DeGray Lake. Spillway ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

MAY

12 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or william.ginger@ml.com

20 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Old Brookshire's building. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

AUGUST

5 Arkansas Bass Team Trail big bass tournament. Ouachita River. Camden ramp. arkansasbassteamtrail.net

