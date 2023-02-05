Patron Party commences at Simpson Library





Supporters of Episcopal Collegiate School mingled among the books during a Jan. 29 Patron Party.

While usually an on-campus no-no, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails at the Simpson Library in the Upper School building. The event was held in honor of sponsors and patrons of a school auction to be held on Feb. 11. Stacy Grobmyer and Sarah Priebe are the co-chairwomen of the auction.

Episcopal Collegiate was founded in 1996 and serves grades from pre-kindergarten through high school. Its Jackson T. Stephens Campus is at 1701 Cantrell Road.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



