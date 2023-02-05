Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PARTY IN THE LIBRARY

Patron Party commences at Simpson Library

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 1:58 a.m.
Lauren Blair and Catherine Schuhmacher (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Rachel O'Neal)


Supporters of Episcopal Collegiate School mingled among the books during a Jan. 29 Patron Party.

While usually an on-campus no-no, guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres and cocktails at the Simpson Library in the Upper School building. The event was held in honor of sponsors and patrons of a school auction to be held on Feb. 11. Stacy Grobmyer and Sarah Priebe are the co-chairwomen of the auction.

Episcopal Collegiate was founded in 1996 and serves grades from pre-kindergarten through high school. Its Jackson T. Stephens Campus is at 1701 Cantrell Road.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal


Print Headline: Patron Party commences at Simpson Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT