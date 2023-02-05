Preserving excellence





Several individuals and organizations focused on historic preservation, education and advocacy were honored for their work in the state at the 2022 Arkansas Preservation Awards on Jan. 27. The reception, dinner and program by Preserve Arkansas was held at the Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Guests were welcomed by Executive Director Rachel Patton and Ethel Goodstein-Murphree, associate dean and professor of architecture at the Fay Jones School of Architecture + Design, was master of ceremonies.

John Mott was given the 2022 Parker Westbrook Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Other awards presented were:

• Excellence in Heritage Preservation to the Washington County Historical Society for the "This Place Matters" campaign;

• Excellence in Preservation through Rehabilitation to the Buffalo River Historic Jail and Museum in Marshall owned by Searcy County;

• Excellence in Preservation through Restoration to the Thomas Administration Building in El Dorado owned by South Arkansas Community College;

• Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Education to Professor Carl Matthews with the School of Architecture + Design for his Advanced Design Studios in Hot Springs;

• Ned Shank Award for Outstanding Preservation Publication to the Eureka Springs Historic District Design Guidelines by the Eureka Springs Historic District Commission;

• Excellence in Personal Projects to Damon and Margaret Reed of Morrow for the Morrow Farmstead;

• Outstanding Achievement in Adaptive Reuse to the Eagle Building/The Grumpy Rabbit American Eatery in Lonoke owned by Dina and Jim Wiertelak;

• Outstanding New Construction in a Historic Setting to the Mississippi County Courthouse Rehabilitation and Addition in Blytheville owned by Mississippi County; and

• Outstanding Achievement in Preservation Advocacy to Patricia Blick of Little Rock for her work with the Quapaw Quarter Association to save Little Rock's historic places.

