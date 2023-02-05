Pulaski, Saline counties to see lane closures

Construction on Interstate 30 through Little Rock, North Little Rock and Saline County will result in multiple lane closures this month.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that work on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures starting on Monday.

In the Little Rock area, there will be two daytime closures:

• The I-30 frontage roads between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock will have single-lane closures starting at 6:30 a.m.

• Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Transportation Department also listed the following overnight closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

• I-30 will see single- and double-lane closures and traffic shifts between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

• The Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road in Little Rock will have various closures. If the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, then the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open.

• The I-30 frontage road between Fourth and 10th Streets in Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 6 p.m.

• Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 11 p.m.

• The I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

There will also be two 24-hour closures:

• The Sixth Street Bridge in Little Rock will be completely closed for reconstruction. There will be signs for detours.

• McGowan Street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock and the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be fully closed. The on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane. Detours will be signed.

In Saline County, construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes requires overnight closures.

Crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). There will be periodic lane closures throughout this month. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.

Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting at 9 p.m., and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the next morning.