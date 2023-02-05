Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 9-13.

Pine Meadow MHP Jacksonville, Ark., LLC, to Garff Properties-Michigan, LLC, Pt NW NE 17-3N-10W; Pt N/2 Section 17-3N-10W, $9,588,453.

LLEJ VIII, LLC, to Finch Properties, LLC, 15200 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. L2, Chenal Park Centre, $3,500,000.

SCF RC Funding IV, LLC, to EXP Wash RE Portfolio Owner I, LLC, 9500 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. L4R1, Towne Oaks, $2,962,570.

Landers Road Development Company, LLC, to MMPH Auto Holdings, LLC, L1, Finley, $2,200,000.

Standard Development Company, LLC, to RCP 8900 Stagecoach, LLC, 8900 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. L1, Stagebase Replat-Henry V. Young, $1,950,000.

Knickerbocker, LLLP, to Philander Smith College, Ls1-3 & 10-12 B269, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Arkansas Bolt Company to Tisdale Properties & Development, LLC, 8500 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt NE NW 2-1N-13W, $1,200,000.

Dean Halijan; Christie L. Halijan to Marion Keith Jordan; Amy Lyn Jordan, 37 Greathouse Bend Drive, Little Rock. L12, Greathouse Bend Estates Phase II, $849,000.

Jonathan Hart to Ryan Newcomb; JRN Revocable Trust, 26 Kingston Drive, Little Rock. Pt SE SE 22-2N-13W, $805,000.

PDC, LP; PDC, LLC, to Grow More Financial Investments, LLC; SCA Hospitality, LLC; Lot9E Investors, LLC, L9E, 20100 Ark. 10, $725,709.

Troy W. Alberson; Stacy L. Alberson to Brian J. Felser, 14 Deerberry Forest Circle, Little Rock. L107R, Brodie Creek Community, $635,000.

Lerinezo D. Robinson; Misty M. Robinson to Malik Matthews, 137 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L252RR, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Replat, $590,000.

Woodbury-Beach Company to Crystal Hill Properties, LLC , Tracts M-R & LM-R, Carrie F. Brooks Replat, $550,000.

Leon Halbert Enterprises, Inc.; Halbert, Leon Enterprises, Inc., to Nasrah Capital Investment, Inc., 5000 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. Pt S/2 SW NW 22-1N-13W, $500,500.

Jackson Ward to Aria Mashburn; Rick Mashburn, 19121 Waterview Meadow Lane, Roland. L333, Stables Phase I, $480,000.

L&D Investment Properties, LLC, to Laranda Smith, 22 Benham Lane, Little Rock. L9 B7, Sienna Lake, $460,000.

Hines Homes, LLC, to Hung Nguyen; Nhung Nguyen; Cindy Nguyen, 15011 Matterhorn Loop, Maumelle. L18, Stonebrook Phase I, $454,000.

Community First Trust Company; The Estate Of Terry Meyers (dec'd) to Jasmine Faith Waters; Dominique Waters, 35 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L42 B73, Chenal Valley, $430,000.

John Robert Bohannon; Christibna Rhein Bohannon; The John And Christina Bohannon Joint Revocable Trust to Danny Pigee; Patsy A. Pigee, 9765 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L29 B9, Creekside, $427,000.

Sean G. Young; Brittney A. Young to John Holt Crenshaw; Tracey Dennis Crenshaw, 23 Arles Drive, Little Rock. L50 B48, Chenal Valley, $421,000.

Steven R. Casteel; Harriet Lou Casteel to William C. Edwards; Jennie L. Edwards, 6604 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock. L8, Kavanaugh Place, $415,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC, to Emily Fisher; Colton Fisher, Jr., 63 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L16 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $410,000.

DSR Homes, LLC, to Kyla Denise Feather, 56 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L21 B2, Fletcher Valley, $408,000.

Joyce H. Holt to Amy A. Hester, 2410 Glover St., Little Rock. L1, Gibby, $405,000.

Tolson Investments, Inc., to Ikemefuna Onyekwelu; Crystal Onyekwelu, Pt SE NW & Pt NE SW 25-2N-15W, $400,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Tyler Campbell, 223 Copper Way, Little Rock. L2 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $377,275.

Logan Dockery; Heather Dockery to Robert Edwin Anderson, 7 Oak Tree Circle, North Little Rock. L10 B5, Lakewood Northeast, $332,500.

Tonya R. Robinson to Jeffrey Paul; Mary Ellen Paul, 700 W. D Ave., North Little Rock. L7 B43, Park Hill NLR, $330,000.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc., to Earl R. Williams, 115 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock. L132, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $306,000.

Cool Projects, Inc., to Kaushik Nerusupalli; Manoja Gullapilli, 415 Parliament St., Little Rock. L27 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $299,900.

Corina Vogel Keys; Corina Vogel Keys Revocable Trust to Michelle Banks Odum, 3115 Summit Court, Little Rock. L189, Echo Valley 2nd, $298,500.

Brian Scott Evans to Richard Brawley; Connie Brawley, L1298, The Quarters-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, $297,594.

Bethany McKinney; Cody McKinney to James Paul Bing; Katherine Diane Liermann, 1823 Cumberland St., Little Rock. L6 B414, DuVall (DuVal), $290,000.

SFR3-000, LLC, to Kelly Turner; Jeffery Auten, 13701 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L56, Hillsborough Phase II-A, $290,000.

John Bernard Maus, IV; Kathryn Theriot Maus; Kathryn Ann Theriot to Alexander James Brewer, 125 Englewood Road, Cammack Village. L203, Cammack Woods, $287,000.

Victor Mario Conde to Antoine Alfred Bernard; Heather Robinson, 2016 Meridian Drive, Sherwood. L14, Millers Valley Phase 2, $283,000.

Dillon S. McClain; The Foisy Living Trust to Roberta Cagle, 13224 Old River Drive, Scott. L97, River Manor Estates, $279,900.

TCB Investments, LLC, to Shawn Bass, 4704 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock. L1 B2, Arrowhead Manor, $272,500.

The Summers Joint Revocable Trust to Charles Condoure, 10780 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L36 B6, Walton Heights, $265,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Michael Bennett, 8501 Westwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L44, White Oak Crossing, $264,000.

Kathryn S. Chandler; Kathryn S. Snyder to Amy K. Hopkins, 818 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls17-18 B5, Lincoln Park, $260,000.

Bill Bowers; Glenna Hooks Revocable Trust to Tyler Warren Husser, 17 Lantern Hill Road, Little Rock. L275, Colony West 3rd, $260,000.

Deborah J. Black; The Deborah J. Black Revocable Trust to Robert Kyle Jeans, Jr., 14219 High Point Drive, Little Rock. L25 B10, Parkway Place Phase III, $257,000.

Chukwuma Ekeh to Buyer Accepted, LLC, L448, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $250,750.

Robert Muller; Heather Mullen to William Shawn Finley, II; Ashton Finley, 5100 Canter Lane, Jacksonville. L29, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $250,000.

Jack Reilly Properties, LLC, to Benjamin Krone; Lucia Krone, 303 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock. Apt. 303, Cambridge Place HPR, $249,900.

KMPT Limited Partnership, LLLP, to Atilano, Inc., 350 Smokey Lane, North Little Rock. Pt NW NW 20-2N-11W, $235,000.

Jonathan M. Veach; Rachel A. Veach to Rebekah N. Oliger; Randall G. Harris, Jr., 109 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle. L5, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $229,900.

Joseph Z. Randall; Maryam A. Randall to Brian C. Guines; Tammy Brown, 11 Saratoga Court, North Little Rock. L10 B19, Indian Hills, $227,000.

Kimberly C. Okonkwo; Basil C. Okonkwo to Lacrissa Jackson, 18212 Fawn Tree Drive, Little Rock. L281, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $221,450.

Stuart Burke to Ethny Ashcraft, 3 Barberry Lane, Little Rock. L252, Sturbridge Phase IV, $221,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Cheryl Anne Jones; Daniel Wayne Jones, 10409 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock. L14, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $211,755.

Hamilton Holdings, LLC, to Edwin G. Martinez Mejia, Ls9-12 B45, Town Of Alexander, $210,000.

Tyler W. Husser to Darius Eugene Clements; Jennifer Michelle Clements, 108 Brown St., Little Rock. L3 B1, C.H. Taylor, $206,000.

Dianna Prince to Laurajane L. Libkie, 128 Almond Cove, North Little Rock. L19, Almond Acres, $204,000.

Lauren Lopez; Lauren Maynard; Adrian Lopez to Tanner J. Bullard, 11620 Ashwood Drive, Little Rock. L163, Birchwood, $202,500.

Lionel Dewayne Anderson; Elizabeth Hanks to Eric Lauer; Maria Lauer, 14219 Old River Drive, Scott. L18, River Manor Estates Phase B, $201,500.

US Bank Trust, NA to US Bank Trust, NA, 1103 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L24, Sherwood Acres Phase III, $191,444.

Matthew A. Walters to Richard C. Byrd; Corina L. Roberts, 2321 Cloverdale Road, Jacksonville. L44, Clover Ridge Phase I, $188,500.

Stephenie Ezell to Darryl Dickey; Sharon Dickey, 2 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock. L56, Wisteria, $186,000.

York Edwin Wilborn, Jr.; Pamela Gardner to Ray Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 10823 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L122, Walnut Valley, $175,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Terry Smith, 1016 Anemone Drive, North Little Rock. L150, Faulkner Crossing Phase 4, $173,800.

Wayne O. Smith to Andres Enrique Alvarado; Julia Snow Alcarado, 1504 Wright St., Jacksonville. Lot G, Hickman, $172,000.

Linda Fell Swain; Mary Fell Jenkins; Julie Fell Curtis; Edna H. Fell Revocable Trust to Erin Ashleigh Swain, 7511 L St., Little Rock. Lot D, Cohlman's Replat-Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highland, $170,000.

Montean Trout to Myrtle Joyce Farmer, L48, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase 2, $169,900.

901-2.0, LLC, to Jason Miller, 507 E. Military Drive, North Little Rock. L7, Amboy Heights, $169,800.

Ronnie D. Cates to Susan Starr, 1711 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. L5 B8, Lakewood, $160,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Deverlyn Reese, 2000 Peony St., North Little Rock. L537, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $159,900.

Truist Bank to Truist Bank, 18 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L9, Green Diamond, $159,695.

Larry F. Paradis; Angela L. Paradis to Henry Hudson Tharp, III, 312 Hillcrest Road, Sherwood. L7 B10, Sylvan Hills, $158,000.

Jonathan Keesee to Cook Capitol, LLC, 19 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle. L40, Piney Cove, $157,500.

The Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Arletha Rene Montgomery, 201 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L5, The Meadows, $155,000.

Tolson Investments, Inc., to Brent Julian Medders; Brent Julian Medders Revocable Trust Portions Of Section 25-2N-15W, $150,000.