RV REPORT: Greenwood coach Reeves wins 400th game as Lady Bulldogs coach

The Greenwood Lady Bulldogs hold just a one-game lead over Siloam Springs at the halfway mark of the 5A-West schedule.

They play three games this week, hosting Van Buren on Tuesday, traveling to Alma on Wednesday and to Harrison on Friday.

So, ending January with his 400th win as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs was no big deal to Clay Reeves.

"I hadn't even thought about it at all, I'm just thinking about the next one," Reeves said. "We'll just worry about that later. We're just focused on the next one."

Reeves is in his 20th season as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs, and the 65-25 win over Greenbrier on Jan. 27 improved Reeves to 400-158 at Greenwood. The win was typical of most of Greenwood's victories under Reeves. The Lady Bulldogs scored 22 points in the first quarter, 21 in the second quarter and rolled to a 43-17 halftime lead.

Reeves is 773-263 overall, which includes 12 years at Greenland before being hired at Greenwood in March, 2003, after also considering the opening at Fayetteville.

Greenwood began the second half of the 5A-West double round-robin schedule on Friday with a 70-30 win at Russellville in another trademark performance of Reeves' teams through the years, allowing just nine second-half points.

Greenwood, like most teams, missed school the early part of the week before returning to school and practice on Thursday.

"It was good to be back in the gym," Reeves said. "It was good to start working on stuff. I look at like the dead period we have during the Christmas break. We were fine after that. We came back and played hard and competed hard, and got going again. Playing four games in eight days is great. Our kids will like that. It will get us back in the groove. That's what we need to do at this time."

Greenwood No. 3 overall and No. 1 in Class 5A in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette rankings.

Greenwood girls basketball coach Clay Reeves huddles with his team, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, before the Lady Bulldogs' 65-25 win over Greenbrier at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood. Reeves won his 400th game at Greenwood last week. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

