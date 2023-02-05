Sky not falling for Arkansas

It will be a clash of two teams recently trending in opposite directions when the University of Arkansas women's basketball team takes the court today at Auburn, Ala.

Arkansas (17-7, 4-5 SEC) raced out to a 4-1 start in SEC play before entering a four-game skid, a streak marked by one-possession losses three times. While the Razorbacks have been in midst of a losing spell, Auburn (13-8, 3-6) has quietly rattled off three straight wins to sit one game behind Arkansas for fifth in the conference standings.

The Razorbacks will look to get back on track and meanwhile halt Auburn's plans to continue surging up the SEC standings when the teams tip off at 2 p.m. Central at Neville Arena.

Despite the tough stretch of games, Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said his team has not given up on being able to achieve its goals.

"None of them would've come to Arkansas if they thought it was going to be easy," Neighbors said of his players. "Where we are at in our desire to be toward the top of this league, [we're] going to have to do hard things and go through hard times, and we're in one of those. But I do like our fighting spirit. I like that they're not panicked. I like that they don't feel like the sky is falling."

Arkansas is 5-2 in away games this season, with its SEC road wins each coming by more than 20 points. The Razorbacks took then No. 3 LSU down the wire before losing by three points in one of its two defeats away from home.

Neighbors said there is no question his team has performed better away from Walton Arena this season.

"I don't think I've ever been as happy about having two [straight] games on the road as right now," he said.

Auburn's streak has included wins over Ole Miss, Kentucky and Florida, bouncing back from an 0-6 start to conference play. Tigers junior guard Aicha Coulibaly is fourth in the SEC in scoring with 17.5 points per game and has three double-doubles this season, including a 14 point, 11 rebound outing against Florida last week.

"If you looked a little deeper than just the surface, you see that Auburn on a three-game win streak for the first time in a long time [and] it's coincided with them getting healthy," Neighbors said, pointing to recoveries from Coulibaly and Honesty Scott-Grayson. "For most of the conference season, they either had one or the other, or neither. They have all them back. ... Their whole team improves when that happens."

Arkansas senior forward Erynn Barnum is leading the Razorbacks in scoring at 16.8 points per game, and most recently posted a career-high 37 points in the loss to Ole Miss. She was named a top-10 finalist this week for the Katrina McClain Award, which is given each season to the best power forward in women's college basketball.

Barnum has been with the program since 2018, making her the Razorbacks' longest-tenured player.

"I think she's matured," Neighbors said. "She's just in a good spot in all aspects of her life. She handles her business, and as a result it's transferred over to the court. ... I just think a lot of people could really learn from Erynn. She didn't go out when she wasn't starting as a freshman or playing as many minutes. Rather than transferring, [she] got to work. She has earned the number of times we tried to throw it to her, and has earned her teammates' confidence."