Spa City facial-hair contest scheduled

HOT SPRINGS -- Calling all beard and mustache-wearers: the Hot Springs Farmers and Artisans Market is hosting the inaugural "Show Off Your Beards and 'Staches" contest Saturday from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

The idea was hatched just a few weeks ago by Bonnie Fiedler, vice president of the market, to attract more visitors during the winter when attendance slows down.

"We ran into an issue because a lot of people don't understand or don't realize that the market's open in the wintertime," Fiedler said. "So, we've got our intrepid vendors that still come down regardless of cold, rain or shine."

Categories for the free contest include full beard best groomed, full natural beard, partial beard, mustache and most artistic (including handcrafted materials). Anyone can enter, but facial hair must be worn.

More information is available at hotspringsfarmersmarket.com.