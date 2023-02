Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

BOYS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf.; Over.

Pine Bluff.............................. 11-0; 17-6

Hot Springs........................... 8-2; 14-7

Lake Hamilton....................... 8-3; 18-4

White Hall............................. 6-5; 15-11

Sheridan................................ 5-5; 14-8

HS Lakeside.......................... 4-6; 9-10

Benton.................................. 4-6; 12-10

El Dorado.............................. 1-10; 4-18

Texarkana.............................. 0-10; 3-12

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team Conf.; Over.

Watson Chapel...................... 9-0; 19-6

Mills Univ. Studies................ 6-2; 12-10

Stuttgart................................ 6-3; 12-5

Monticello............................. 5-4; 7-14

Warren.................................. 4-4; 5-7

Star City................................ 2-6; 9-12

Crossett................................ 1-7; 5-18

Hamburg............................... 1-8; 4-12

CONFERENCE 3A-8

Team Conf.; Over.

Dumas.................................. 10-0; 18-7

Drew Central......................... 8-2; 16-7

McGehee............................... 8-3; 9-9

LV Lakeside........................... 7-5; 13-17

Smackover............................ 4-7; 15-9

DeWitt................................... 3-9; 9-16

Dollarway.............................. 2-9; 8-12

Cam. Harmony Grove........... 2-9; 8-14

GIRLS STANDINGS

5A-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Team Conf.; Over.

Benton.................................. 10-0; 17-3

Sheridan................................ 9-1; 12-6

El Dorado.............................. 8-4; 13-11

Lake Hamilton....................... 7-4; 10-13

HS Lakeside.......................... 6-4; 10-8

White Hall............................. 3-8; 8-13

Texarkana.............................. 3-8; 8-13

Hot Springs........................... 2-8; 5-15

Pine Bluff.............................. 0-11; 0-17

CONFERENCE 4A-8

Team Conf.; Over.

Star City................................ 9-0; 22-2

Watson Chapel...................... 8-1; 13-10

Hamburg............................... 6-3; 18-6

Stuttgart................................ 5-4; 9-11

Mills Univ. Studies................ 3-5; 7-16

Monticello............................. 2-7; 2-16

Crossett................................ 1-7; 3-17

Warren.................................. 0-7; 0-14

CONFERENCE 3A-8

Team Conf.; Over.

McGehee............................... 10-0; 15-4

Dumas.................................. 8-2; 17-4

Drew Central......................... 7-3; 16-7

LV Lakeside........................... 7-4; 11-9

DeWitt................................... 5-7; 10-14

Cam. Harmony Grove........... 4-7; 8-15

Smackover............................ 1-9; 1-13

Dollarway.............................. 0-10; 2-13

TOP SCORING PERFORMANCES BY JEFFERSON COUNTY PLAYERS IN 2022-23

44 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Jan. 20 at Lake Hamilton; Lake Hamilton won 94-91, overtime

43 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 17 at Southwest Christian; WH won 97-52

42 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 9 vs. Monticello (at home); WH won 86-50

40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Nov. 29 at Maumelle; WH won 76-70

40 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 13 vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (at home); WH won 82-65

38 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff

Nov. 17 vs. Fort Smith Northside (at North Little Rock); Northside won 89-79

35 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Jan. 6 vs. Pine Bluff (at home); PB won 66-61

34 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Nov. 19 vs. Robinson (at home); WH won 81-54

33 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 5 vs. Maumelle (at Morrilton); WC won 64-56

33 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff

Jan. 6 at White Hall; PB won 66-61

32 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 20 vs. Sylvan Hills (at home); WC won 59-52

32 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Jan. 24 vs. El Dorado (at home); WH won 73-68

30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Nov. 11 vs. Fountain Lake (at home); WC won 74-43

30 — Khamani Cooper, Watson Chapel

Dec. 9 vs. Sylvan Hills (at Morrilton); WC won 76-69, overtime

30 — Jai’Chaunn Hayes, White Hall

Dec. 27 vs. Grissom, Ala. (at King Cotton); WH won 65-64

30 — Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff

Feb. 4 at El Dorado; PB won 74-60

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

WOMEN: UAM 61, NW Oklahoma State 44 (at Magnolia)

NWOSU (8-10, 4-10 Great American): Faith Simpson 10 points; Carly Craig and Camille Thomas 8 points each

UAM (8-12, 5-9 Great American): Bailey Harris 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Alindsey Young 15 points; Cyarah Kensmil 12 points, 6 rebounds

MEN: UAM 80, NW Oklahoma State 76 (at Magnolia)

NWOSU (9-9, 5-9 Great American): Malik Parsons 41 points; Larry White 9

UAM (7-13, 3-11 Great American): Isaac Jackson 22 points, 8 rebounds; Josh Denton 22 points, 7 rebounds; Cole Anderson 10 points

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

WOMEN: UAM 61, SW Oklahoma State 50 (at Monticello)

SWOSU (6-14, 6-9 Great American): Shamica Smith 14 points, 12 rebounds; Averi Zinn 10 points, 8 rebounds; Morgan Smith 9 points

UAM (9-12, 6-9 Great American): Alindsey Young 20 points; Bailey Harris 19 points, 8 rebounds; Joi Montgomery 10 points, 10 rebounds

MEN: UAM 60, SW Oklahoma State 57 (at Monticello)

SWOSU (10-11): Ben Smith 17 points, 6 rebounds; M.J. Warrior 13 points

UAM (10-12, 7-9, Great American): Isaac Jackson 21 points, 5 rebounds; Mario Fantina 9 points, 3 rebounds

COLLEGE BASEBALL

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

UAM 7, Mississippi College 1 (at Clinton, Miss.)

UAM (1-0): Cade Cancilla grand slam (1-2, 3 walks); Chaz Poppy 2-5; Derek Potts win (7 innings, 4 strikeouts, 0 runs on 5 hits)

MC (0-1): Beau Kirsch 2-5; Gavin LeBlanc loss (5 innings, 3 earned runs on 5 hits, 7 walks, 2 strikeouts)

UAM 13, Mississippi College 3 (at Clinton, Miss.)

UAM (2-0): Cade Cancilla 4-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; 3 players with 2 hits each; Mason Philley win (5 innings on 3 earned runs on 1 hit, 11 strikeouts)

MC (0-2): Cooper Gadman loss (3 innings, 10 earned runs on 13 hits, 4 strikeouts)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic at Hot Springs

(No statistics available)

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

UAM 14, Northeastern State (Okla.) 11

Missouri Southern 9, UAM 8

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

UAM 10, NW Oklahoma State 6

SCHEDULE

MONDAY, FEB. 6

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Jackson State (Jackson, Miss.), 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAPB at Jackson State (Jackson, Miss.), 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at East Central (Ada, Okla.), 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAM at East Central (Ada, Okla.), 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alvy Early Memorial Classic at Bentonville: UAM vs. Southwest Baptist, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Truman State (Mo.), 1:30 p.m.

Williams Baptist at UAPB (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. Cloud (Minn.) State at UAM (doubleheader), noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alvy Early Memorial Classic at Bentonville: UAM vs. Central Missouri, 11 a.m.; UAM vs. Lincoln U. of Missouri, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama State at UAPB, 3 p.m. UAM at SE Oklahoma State (Durant), 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama State at UAPB, 12:30 p.m.; UAM at SE Oklahoma State (Durant), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL

St. Cloud (Minn.) State at UAM, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Alvy Early Memorial Classic at Bentonville: UAM vs. Ill.-Springfield, 11 a.m.

UAPB at Ouachita Baptist (doubleheader), 1 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama A&M at UAPB, 7:30 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama A&M at UAPB, 5:30 p.m.; UAM at Southern Arkansas, 5:30 p.m.