BASKETBALL

UAM men rally for victory

Isaac Jackson hit a layup and two free throws late to give the University of Arkansas at Monticello (8-13, 4-11 Great American Conference) a 60-57 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello.

Jackson's layup came with 2:23 remaining, giving the Boll Weevils a 58-57 lead. His two free throws with 19 seconds left set the final score, and Jackson grabbed the defensive rebound off Kamden Gipson's missed three-pointer with four seconds left.

Jackson finished with a game-high 21 points and was the only UAM player with 10 or more points. Ben Smith led the Bulldogs (10-11, 6-9) with 17 points.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Carel Ray Jr. scored 22 points, Blake Rogers contributed 14 and LaTreavin Black added 11 for Southern Arkansas University (16-5, 12-3) in a 74-63 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (9-10, 5-10) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ... Taelon Peter led Arkansas Tech University (11-10, 9-6) with 16 points and Andre Leavell added 12 in a 68-61 loss to Southeastern Oklahoma State (14-6, 11-4) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Kevin McBride and Taylor Currie led Harding University (5-16, 1-14) by scoring a game-high 18 points each in an 87-67 loss to East Central (Okla.) (12-9, 7-8) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Bad first half dooms UAFS men

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (9-13, 5-11 Lone Star Conference) was held to nine first-half points on Saturday in a 72-53 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville (16-8, 10-6) at the Stubblefield Center in Fort Smith.

The Lions went 3 of 24 (12.5%) from the floor in the first half, missing all seven three-pointers they attempted, and going just 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. They managed to outscore the Javelinas 22-14 in the lane and scored 11 second-chance points.

Payton Brown led the Lions with 16 points, while Cameron Bush and Jaxon Ingram contributed 12 each. C.J. Smith scored a game-high 22 points for the Javelinas and Dillon Gooding poured in 19.

Harding women's defense keys victory

Harding University (17-5, 13-2 Great American Conference) held East Central (Okla.) to 12 made baskets on Saturday and overcame a season-low 31% shooting from the floor to win its seventh consecutive home game 56-40 in Searcy.

Harding used two 8-0 runs in the first quarter to build an 18-9 lead, then held East Central without a point over the last five minutes of the half to lead 28-19 at halftime. The Bisons scored the final eight points of the third quarter to push the lead to 41-28, then pulled away with an 11-2 run in the fourth quarter.

Aubrey Isbell led the Bisons with 12 points and Rory Geer chipped in with 10. The Tigers (7-12, 4-11) were led by Kate Ogle's 11 points.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Alindsey Long scored a game-high 20 points and Bailey Harris added 19 for the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-12, 6-9) in a 61-50 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (6-14, 6-9) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Jalei Oglesby had a game-high 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor for Arkansas Tech University (12-7, 10-5), but it wasn't enough as the Golden Suns fell 72-68 to Southeastern Oklahoma State (5-15, 3-12) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Southern Arkansas University (10-11, 6-9) outscored Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-11, 4-11) 26-8 in the third quarter to turn a two-point halftime deficit into a 68-56 victory at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Diamond Morris led the Muleriders with 16 points and Braydyn Hill added 15.

UAFS women lose at home

Hannah Boyett scored a game-high 15 points for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (6-16, 4-12 Lone Star Conference), but she was the only Lions player in double figures on Saturday in a 72-55 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville (14-8, 11-5) at the Stubblefield Cneter in Fort Smith.

UAFS led 35-34 at halftime but was outscored 26-7 in the third quarter. Texas A&M-Kingsville shot 60% (9 of 15) from the floor in the quarter, including 4 of 7 three-pointers. The Javelinas shot 45.3% from the floor for the game while outrebounding the Lions 32-31 and outscoring the Lions 26-14 in the lane.

Shelby Ray scored 16 points in 20 minutes to lead the Javelinas, while Mia Rivers added 14 and Jayde Tschritter chipped in with 12.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services