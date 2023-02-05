Sylvan Hills High holds funeral

On a handful of the cars that filled the parking lots at Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood on Saturday morning, a custom sticker hinted at what had drawn people there.

It bore the image of a blue bear paw, representing the school's mascot.

On each toe, from left to right, was a different set of initials: AL, SP, AP, SC and MF.

Beneath the initials, a Bible verse was listed: Psalm 34:18.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit," reads the verse.

Inside the Sylvan Hills Performing Arts Center, a standing-room-only crowd gathered to grieve.

They were attending the funeral of five current and former students at the school who were killed in a fiery crash on a Wyoming highway on Jan. 22 while traveling back to Arkansas from a college visit.

In the building lobby, five tables were lined up on the left side.

On each table was a picture of one of the victims: Ava Luplow, 18; Susana "Suzy" Prime, 18; Andrea Prime, 23; Salomon Correa, 21 and Magdalene Franco, 20.

The tables also held sheets of paper, allowing mourners to write messages to the deceased and their families.

At two other tables, free Bibles were handed out, courtesy of the families.

Just inside the front door, an eighth table offered programs and another sticker, this one depicting the five friends as they were in a picture taken of them before they left Jackson Hole, Wyo., for Arkansas.

On the left side of the sticker was another verse: Romans 8:18.

"For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us," reads the verse.

The verse was a common theme during a roughly two hour funeral service. It was marked by sermons, a religious mime performance, music, speeches by family and friends and montages of videos and pictures of the five frozen in time.

As Lance Luplow memorialized his daughter, Ava, he shared how they bonded over "our love of shoes."

"She was so alive, so loving and caring and always put herself second," Luplow said. "Ava wanted everything perfect, from her jobs, to grades, all the way down to her shoes. Wow, how she loved those shoes. ...

"I was the go-to shoe guy. When it was her birthday or Christmas or first day of school I was responsible for getting whatever she wanted at that time. [...] I was even the one she called to clean them when they got dirty."

In the weeks since the crash, the Luplows cleaned Ava's room. In doing so, they found an unsent postcard Ava had from a choir trip to Washington, D.C., and New York City four years ago.

Luplow's wife, Sarah, gave him the post card, saying, "I think the Lord was waiting for you to get this now."

The post card read: "I love you so much, and I miss you so much. And I just want you to know that I am super safe, and I'm having tons of fun."

Magdalene Franco was remembered by one of her older sisters Rachel Franco.

"Every interaction with her involved laughter," Rachel said. "She was the one that you absolutely could not sit next to or look at during a serious situation. And if she [were] here today, you would most likely hear her laugh during one of these speeches."

Rachel said Maggie was "content" with being single. However, attending weddings "brought out a whole other side" to her.

"When it came time for that bouquet toss, you did not want to be beside her," she said. "Those claws came out. I'm pretty sure she pulled a girl's hair trying to catch it."

Salomon Correa's life was honored by his adoptive father, Nate Persson.

Persson said that Correa's biological father, also named Salomon, was able to attend from Mexico. However, his mother, Alicia Olvera, was unable to because of a "visa issue."

"Our family loves them deeply, because they shared with us their first-born son, their most precious possession," Persson said.

When Correa was 17, Persson said, "They entrusted him to our care with this primary instruction: In all matters of discipline, and every other decision, treat him like he was your son."

He said he and his wife, Lisa, "got the 10th child that we'd always desired, but could never have, and without exception the other nine children approved. We loved him no less than a natural-born family member."

Andrea Prime was eulogized by Denny Norris, who worked alongside her father, Phil Prime, when they were missionaries in Mexico.

Norris had collected interviews with those close to Andrea, including her mother Sandra.

"She had lots of confidence with me. She sought counsel and followed it," he quoted Sandra Prime as saying. "She loved sunflowers and put them all over the place."

He said Andrea's sister, Elizabeth, told him, "You can always talk to her. You could confide in her. She cared for you. She would keep your secrets and pray for you. She knew when you were discouraged, so she would take me often for a shake at Chick-fil-A."

The first to speak Saturday had been Phil Prime, father of Andrea and Suzy.

"I don't think there's anything that can prepare you for this task," he said. "I suppose that in some way, God has been preparing my wife Sandra and I for such a time as this. However, we couldn't do it alone. And we are blessed, because we are surrounded by such a wonderful church body that has been there since that very first text."

Prime said his family "received words of comfort from as far away as New Zealand, all over Mexico, New York, all over the U.S."

Remembering Suzy, Prime said, "She enjoyed playing soccer. Although she probably wasn't very good, [...] she enjoyed the company at least of the soccer players out there. She enjoyed going out [for] coffee with her siblings, and I know many of you she loved."

During his speech, Prime revealed the ashes of his daughters were "now contained in two small vessels," but that they "were out there, lost by the United States Postal Service somewhere."

After members of the crowd gasped, Prime added, "That's neither here nor there. If you've placed your hope in this life only, then you will be left with heartache and ashes."

Prime eventually turned to the man accused of causing the deadly crash: Arthur Nelson, 57, of Tennessee.

Nelson has been charged with 11 crimes, including six felonies.

"God needed to shake us up so that our hard hearts would be receptive to his message of forgiveness," Prime said. "I for one do not and have never hated Arthur Nelson, the one accused of causing the accident, but rather I choose to pray for him."

Prime closed by recounting how his family learned of the crash that claimed the lives of his two daughters.

"At 7:59 p.m., it will be forever etched in my mind: [...] An automatically generated text was sent to my phone from Andrea's phone. It said a crash had been detected," Prime said. "We had no idea exactly what happened. And we anxiously awaited. We called all the phone numbers, but they went directly to voicemail. ...

"About six hours after that first text, we were notified that all had died in the fiery crash. So I must ask you: When will your 7:59 [p.m.] come?"