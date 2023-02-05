UA 1,600 relay No. 2 all-time

The University of Arkansas men's 1,600-meter relay team ran the second-fastest collegiate time indoors of 3 minutes, 1.09 seconds to win Saturday at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Southern Cal set the collegiate record of 3:00.77 in 2018. Arkansas' previous school record was 3:03.18 last year.

Chris Bailey, a senior transfer from Tennessee, ran 44.32 as the Razorbacks' anchor. Last week he set Arkansas' record in the 400 with a 45.91 time.

Also running legs on the Razorbacks' relay on Saturday were sophomore Connor Washington (46.61) and seniors James Benson (44.82) and Ayden Owens-Delerme (45.34).

Owens-Delerme won NCAA titles in the heptathlon and decathlon last year.

Texas A&M took second in the 1,600 relay in 3:02.98 with Arizona State third in 3:05.63.

Arkansas also got victories on Saturday from freshman Jaydon Hibbert in the triple jump (54 feet, 10 3/4 inches) in his Razorbacks debut and from senior Jordan West in the shot put (a personal-best 66-5 1/2 inches).

Hibbert has the collegiate-leading mark this season that ranks fourth in the world and ninth on Arkansas' all-time list.

West's winning throw came on his final attempt and ranks second on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

Arkansas junior Roje Stona was fourth in the shot put with a personal-best 63-5 3/4 that is fifth on Arkansas' all-time list and sophomore Ralford Mullings had a personal-best 58-8 that is eighth on the UA list.

Senior Carey McLeod finished fourth for Arkansas in the triple jump with a leap of 52-7 1/2. Former Razorback NCAA champion Clive Pullen went 52-6 for sixth.

Arkansas senior Tre'Bien Gilbert took fifth in the 60-meter hurdles in a personal-best 7.69 that's fifth on the UA's all-time list. Owens-Delerme was sixth in 7.73 after running a personal-best 7.71 in a preliminary race.

Former Razorback NCAA champion Omar McLeod, the Olympic gold medalist in the 110 hurdles in 2016, ran 7.61 to take second.

In women's competition on Saturday, Arkansas' 1,600 relay of sophomores Aaliyah Pyatt, Ashanti Denton and Joanne Reid and junior Tiana Wilson finished second in 3:30.93 with Texas A&M winning in 3:28.85.

Denton, a transfer from Ole Miss, took fourth in the 400 in a personal-best 52.59. She entered the season with a top time of 53.59 and has lowered it in three consecutive meets.

Reid was fifth in the 400 in 55.22 after taking sixth in the 200 on Friday in a personal-best 23.06.

Arkansas hosts the Tyson Invitational next weekend in Fayetteville.