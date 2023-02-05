Utility poles set for checkup

Entergy has contracted with a Jonesboro-area company to conduct utility pole inspections in Pine Bluff, according to correspondence provided by the mayor's office.

The company, 356 Solutions, will be looking at each main power pole that runs along the roads, backlot areas and alleys, requiring access to those locations, the company stated in an email to Cynthia Anderson, an assistant to Mayor Shirley Washington.

"We are an authorized Entergy contractor, we do pole inspections and engineering for Entergy, other utility companies and telecommunication providers," stated the email from Brian Stahl, chief operating officer of the company. "At this time, Entergy is planning on inspecting the whole town. We have learned people like to call and ask questions when they see people around their house, not knowing what is going on. Due to the large size of the town, there might be other companies helping Entergy and us, but we are unaware of who that might be at this time."

Stahl said the company usually sends out two workers on Polaris UTVs with flashing lights to do the inspections.

"The men are required to wear safety gear that has our company's name as well as "Entergy Authorized Contractor" on the vest," stated the email. "We also have them wear badges with their picture and so that people know who we are. We have to measure every pole in the area and will be along the roads and in the back lot areas. They will take measurements on the pole, document information and take pictures during our inspection."

Some backlots have alleys and others do not, Stahl said, meaning the employees may have to enter people's backyards to inspect the poles, he said.

"In saying that, when trying to get into the backyards, we will make every effort to knock on doors or make our presence known to enter the yard," the email stated. "If unable to enter, we might leave a door hanger or note asking for someone to call us and give us permission or a time we can stop by and get our information."

The pole inspections started last week, Stahl said, adding that 356 Solutions would likely be working in the area for the next month, depending on the weather, starting in the south and working its way north.