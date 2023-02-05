Woman, 56, found deceased in ravine

FAYETTEVILLE — The body of a woman reported missing after being last seen around midnight Jan. 28 has been found, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

The body of Teena Doyle, 56, was found late Thursday afternoon in a ravine on property on Buckhorn Camp Road, about 5 miles southeast of Morrow.

Doyle lived in a trailer on property in the 1800 block of Buckhorn Camp Road, about 3 miles from the intersection with Skylight Mountain Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members found Doyle’s body on the same property where she was last seen. According to the sheriff’s office, the initial searches of the area were hampered by the winter storm. Family members began another search about 2 p.m. Thursday and notified the sheriff’s office that they found Doyle’s body around 4:30 p.m.

Detective Brian Magee with the sheriff’s office said the initial investigation indicates that Doyle had gone to an area where there is what he described as a “scrap dump,” looking for pieces of scrap metal.

Doyle’s body was found at the bottom of a ravine where the terrain was described as “very treacherous,” according to the sheriff’s office. Searchers had to use rappelling ropes and a basket to retrieve her body. The sheriff’s office, the county’s Urban Search and Rescue Team, the Morrow Fire Department, the Farmington Fire Department and Central Emergency Medical Services all participated in the search-and-recovery operation.

Doyle’s body was taken by the Washington County coroner’s office and will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. The investigation is continuing.