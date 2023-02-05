Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Zebras in El Dorado add conference win

by Staff report | Today at 2:04 a.m.
Courtney Crutchfield of the Pine Bluff Zebras pulls up on the baseline for a shot in this Jan. 27, 2023 file photo. (Special to The Commercial/Jamie Hooks)

Being iced out of action for more than a week, Pine Bluff High School was not cool to the shooting touch on the road Saturday.

Courtney Crutchfield totaled 30 points, leading the Zebras to a 74-60 win at El Dorado in their first game since defeating Sheridan eight days earlier. Saturday's game was a makeup from Tuesday, as an ice storm began to impact southeast Arkansas and forced the postponement of multiple games.

Crutchfield also had 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks. X'Zaevion Barnett threw in 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists for the Zebras (17-6, 11-0 in 5A-South), who will host White Hall on Tuesday, starting with the junior varsity boys game at 5 p.m.

El Dorado dropped to 4-18 and 1-10.

Watson Chapel 71, Stuttgart 56 (Fri.)

On Friday in Stuttgart, Khamani Cooper and Joseph Dockett nearly amassed double-doubles, and the Wildcats (19-6, 9-0 in Conference 4A-8) are now three wins away from winning at least a share of the conference championship.

Cooper scored 27 points and threw in 8 rebounds. Dockett had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Also for Watson Chapel, Jai'Kori Phillips added 13 points and Marcus Strong had 11.

Stuttgart (12-5, 6-3) missed a chance to move into second place in the conference.

Watson Chapel will host Monticello on Tuesday, starting with the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m.

Benton 71, White Hall 66 (Fri.)

In Benton, Jai'Chaunn Hayes and Keaton Stone combined for 44 points and 16 rebounds, yet the Panthers (12-10, 4-6 in 5A-South) earned the upset win over the Bulldogs (15-11, 6-5), who are hanging onto fourth place in the conference by a half-game over Sheridan.

Hayes tallied 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Stone had 21 points and 8 rebounds.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 60, Stuttgart 39 (Fri.)

On Friday in Stuttgart, just before her brother's big game, Kha'leyce Cooper scored 27 points to power the Lady Wildcats (13-10, 8-1 in Conference 4A-8) to a big win over the Ricebirds (9-11, 5-4), who are hanging onto fourth place.

Cooper had 14 points at halftime. She made 9 of 12 free throws.

Maranda Emerson had 16 points for Watson Chapel, which is one game behind leader Star City in 4A-8 standings.

Kailey Bishop scored 15 points and Danyelle Poole had 11 points for Stuttgart.

*

Other scores this weekend: In boys, it was Lake Village Lakeside 66, Dollarway 50; and in girls, it was El Dorado 61, Pine Bluff 29; and Benton 66, White Hall 27.

Print Headline: Zebras in El Dorado add conference win

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT