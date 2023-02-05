Zebras in El Dorado add conference win

Being iced out of action for more than a week, Pine Bluff High School was not cool to the shooting touch on the road Saturday.

Courtney Crutchfield totaled 30 points, leading the Zebras to a 74-60 win at El Dorado in their first game since defeating Sheridan eight days earlier. Saturday's game was a makeup from Tuesday, as an ice storm began to impact southeast Arkansas and forced the postponement of multiple games.

Crutchfield also had 6 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists and 2 blocks. X'Zaevion Barnett threw in 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 5 assists for the Zebras (17-6, 11-0 in 5A-South), who will host White Hall on Tuesday, starting with the junior varsity boys game at 5 p.m.

El Dorado dropped to 4-18 and 1-10.

Watson Chapel 71, Stuttgart 56 (Fri.)

On Friday in Stuttgart, Khamani Cooper and Joseph Dockett nearly amassed double-doubles, and the Wildcats (19-6, 9-0 in Conference 4A-8) are now three wins away from winning at least a share of the conference championship.

Cooper scored 27 points and threw in 8 rebounds. Dockett had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Also for Watson Chapel, Jai'Kori Phillips added 13 points and Marcus Strong had 11.

Stuttgart (12-5, 6-3) missed a chance to move into second place in the conference.

Watson Chapel will host Monticello on Tuesday, starting with the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m.

Benton 71, White Hall 66 (Fri.)

In Benton, Jai'Chaunn Hayes and Keaton Stone combined for 44 points and 16 rebounds, yet the Panthers (12-10, 4-6 in 5A-South) earned the upset win over the Bulldogs (15-11, 6-5), who are hanging onto fourth place in the conference by a half-game over Sheridan.

Hayes tallied 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. Stone had 21 points and 8 rebounds.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 60, Stuttgart 39 (Fri.)

On Friday in Stuttgart, just before her brother's big game, Kha'leyce Cooper scored 27 points to power the Lady Wildcats (13-10, 8-1 in Conference 4A-8) to a big win over the Ricebirds (9-11, 5-4), who are hanging onto fourth place.

Cooper had 14 points at halftime. She made 9 of 12 free throws.

Maranda Emerson had 16 points for Watson Chapel, which is one game behind leader Star City in 4A-8 standings.

Kailey Bishop scored 15 points and Danyelle Poole had 11 points for Stuttgart.

*

Other scores this weekend: In boys, it was Lake Village Lakeside 66, Dollarway 50; and in girls, it was El Dorado 61, Pine Bluff 29; and Benton 66, White Hall 27.