Arkansas holds on, snaps 4-game skid

After nearly blowing a 15-point lead, the University of Arkansas women's basketball escaped with a 54-51 win over the Auburn Tigers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Ahead 52-51 with seven seconds left, Arkansas' Saylor Poffenbarger was called for an intentional foul, which gave Auburn two free throws and the ball. Jakayla Johnson missed both shots, then the Razorbacks forced a five-second violation on the ensuing inbound.

Makayla Daniels hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left then Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly missed a deep shot as time expired to preserve a three-point victory for Arkansas inside Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.

"Finally," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said of escaping with a win. "[It was] the exact opposite of the other night. Unless you play a team sport, you don't understand the lows and the highs. So as low as we were the other night, we're equally as high."

It was the Razorbacks' first win in three weeks, while it ended a three-game win streak for the Tigers. Arkansas (18-7, 5-5 SEC) lost three contests by one possession during the four-game skid.

"Last time we were all together, I was as devastated as a coach as you've ever seen for his team and players," Neighbors said, recalling the Razorbacks' loss to Ole Miss on Jan. 29. "And I'm on the other side of that. I'm so ecstatic, so happy, so thankful, grateful to coach 'em all. They found a way to win one that looked like it could have gone the other direction, like so many of these have."

Auburn (13-9, 3-7 SEC) trailed all game, but looked primed to change those fortunes when Poffenbarger was called for a foul after grabbing Coulibaly's jersey. After video review, officials decided the foul warranted an intentional upgrade.

This allowed Auburn Coach Johnnie Harris to select Johnson, who entered as an 85% free throw shooter, to attempt the foul shots. She missed both, which gave the Razorbacks an unlikely break.

"It just changes the way the food tastes," Neighbors said of the feeling after winning a nailbiter. "The plane won't be late, the pizza will be hot, the Cokes will be cold, the water will be cold, my boys will take a nap on the plane, it won't be bumpy. That's just the way sports is, and I'm so thankful we got a break."

Neither team was able to get in an established flow during a game that saw a combined 54 fouls. Each team had six players with at least three fouls, with Poffenbarger and Auburn's Honesty Scott-Grayson, who led the Tigers with 11 points, both fouling out. A combined 66 free throws were shot between the teams.

Despite shooting just 59% from the foul line, Arkansas made nine more than Auburn, going 23 of 39. However, 11 second-half misses from the free-throw line allowed room for the Tigers to crawl back into the game after trailing by 15 points in the third quarter.

"This game could have been over a long time ago if you don't miss 16 free throws," Neighbors said of the near-collapse. "[We have] got to do better than that--got to do better than 59% on the road."

Poffenbarger was given the defensive assignment on Coulibaly, who entered fourth in the SEC scoring 17.5 points per game. Coulibaly was limited to one point, her season low.

"Saylor just has really stifled other opponents defense defensively all year," Neighbors said. "And she did it again. To hold that kid to one point on 0-for-8 [shooting], it was obviously a great individual effort by Saylor. But there was a lot of team help with Sam[ara Spencer] and Mak [Daniels] in those gaps. Chrissy [Carr] was really active today in the gaps. So, it was a team thing, but it does start with Saylor."

Arkansas was led by Erynn Barnum, who scored 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Poffenbarger had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Daniels chipped in 11 points. With the win, the Razorbacks exceeded their regular season win total (17) in 2021-22.

Arkansas will hit the road again Thursday for a road contest at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn.