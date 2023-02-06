Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Jan. 26 - Feb. 2.

Jan. 26

Jared Michael Fain, 36, Watts, Okla., and Kindle Danielle Wilkie, 25, Westville, Okla.

Bryan Edward Fanning, 43, and NaTanya Marie Anderson, 41, both of Bentonville

Jason Dale Finnell, 41, and Katie Janae Doty, 28, both of Gentry

Paul Flaming, 33, Tulsa, Okla., and Tu Anh Strauss, 32, Bethany, Okla.

Edgar Jean Carlo Giraldo Rosas, 48, and Maria Carrillo, 63, both of Springdale

Efrain Del Pilar Mendez, 42, and Elodia Santos Martinez, 38, both of Springdale

Kalpeshkumar Babubhai Patel, 43, and Sejalben Patel, 41, both of Siloam Springs

Austin Ryan, 23, and Hannah Diane Sims, 20, both of Hahira, Ga.

Jan. 27

Karl George Amundsen Jr., 31, and Jessica Barajas Martinez, 29, both of Welcome, Md.

Damon Lee Boone, 32, and Jamie Marie Fuson, 31, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Brandon Cloyce Boston, 33, and Carly Jane Shelby, 30, both of Rogers

Michael Schoen Burks II, 24, Rogers, and Keeley Nicole Reeves, 23, Bentonville

Charles Bradley Harris, 40, Gravette, and Stephanie Brooke Turner, 39, Colcord, Okla.

Beau Braden Kaffka, 26, Gentry, and Lauren Mary Crane, 23, O'Fallon, Mo.

Jason Lara, 26, and Alexis Kassandra Perez, 23, both of Rogers

Donald Eugene Loveland, 81, Rogers, and Linda Mae Jarvis, 70, Bentonville

John Boedy Perrin, 39, and Brittnie Breanne Morris, 37, both of Gravette

Hunter James Sill, 27, and Madeleine Christine Deroy, 24, both of Rogers