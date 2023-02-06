Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 23

Dairy Queen

119 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of cake being stored on floor in walk-in freezer; bag of ice cream mix and icing being stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

Dollar General

202 U.S. 412 West, Suite F, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Product spilled in the bottom of the refrigerator in the back store room. Permit posted is expired.

Domino's

2100 W. Hudson Road, Suite 1, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Eureka Pizza

202 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee working with open food not wearing a beard restraint. No sanitizer concentration registering on test where wiping cloth is stored. Gasket on the right door on the prep table is torn.

Little Caesar's

931 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at handsink nearest back door. Quat solution 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket and three-compartment sink. Dispenser damaged. Items in prep table including shredded cheese and pineapple 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Employees lacking hair restraints. Permit expired.

Los Cerritos Market

303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Boxes of food stored on floor in walk-in freezer.

Schlotzsky's

400 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Meats from about midline to the oven are not maintaining at 41 degrees or below. Bottle of what the person in charge says is frosting not labeled or date-marked with contents.

Noncritical violations: Paper towel dispenser in the back area is not working. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Ice scoop laying handle down on the ice in the ice machine.

Sonic

115 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Squeeze bottles of sauces in kitchen lack labels.

Taco Bell

207 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer door will not close.

Trailside Coffee Company

10 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: Baked items and kolaches prepared at home were offered for sale.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Packages of baked goods for self-service were not labeled.

Jan. 24

China Cafe

2600 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Suite 80, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of food stored on floor of walk-in cooler. Plastic bowl being used as scoop in rice and left in rice container between use. Reusing single-use sauce containers when preparing sauces.

Family Dollar

2405 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: No handwash signage in restroom.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

KFC

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit is expired.

Paradise Donuts Bentonville

1101 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwash sinks.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available for testing sanitizer.

The Happy Hangout

1219 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dog in location. Food bowl in food preparation area. No barrier or gate up at the beginning of inspection.

Whataburger

4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced cheese in refrigerator being held at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Jan. 25

Braum's

1101 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Kitchen handsink lacking proper signage. Country gravy 90 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in freezer and prep areas.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Chicken tenders bowl (chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese) at 103 degrees. Observed a ham with a sell-by date of Jan. 22, 2023, and a ham with a sell-by date of Jan. 23, 2023, in the deli case. Observed a zip bag of deli meat and cheese with no date-marking.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Employee drinking a beverage with gloves on. Both slicers had a buildup of debris. Box with boxes of gloves stored on the floor and to-go items stored on a shelf that had a buildup of dust and food debris. Multiple nonfood contact surfaces have a buildup of dust and food residue.

Harps - Food Store

710 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Observed a section with for-sale items that were expired such as green beans that expired on Oct. 17, 2021, and stuffing mix that expired July 28, 2022. Raw bacon in display over cheese and cracker party trays. Raw eggs over butter. Boxes of raw sausage over ham and raw sliced bacon over smoked salmon.

Pieology Pizzeria

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite 90, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floor around the pizza cutting table, hot-box and corner by oven is starting to peel. The floor surface is no longer in good condition or easily cleanable. Some areas around a floor drain and in front of the make-line refrigerators has gouges or missing flooring.

Sonic

923 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of food debris on and around prep table. Accumulation of grease and food debris in between fryers and tall refrigerator.

Big Whiskey's

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Rice, sausage mix in the grill drawer cooler is at 43 degrees. Pan of Spanish rice has a use-by date of 1/17/23. Employee said the item was frozen and removed from the freezer on 1/24/23, but the date was not changed when removed from the freezer. Foods in the prep table are not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employees covered beverage stored on the prep table while food preparation is in process. Spinach dip prepared just prior to inspection is in the walk-in cooler at 148 degrees. Employee did not use an approved cooling method to cool dip. Cooked spinach thawing in hot water. Employee said it was needed to make the spinach dip. Spinach is 62 degrees. Ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine bin. Ice scoop holder at the servers station has tape on the side of the holder. The scoop is in contact with the tape. Tape is not an approved repair method. Replace or repair holder properly as needed. Scoop holder in the kitchen area has the finish gone in places and is starting to get rusty. Repeat violation. No front cover on the top part of one ice machine. Open bottle of chocolate milk in the glass two-door cooler stored above facility food. Facility does not use chocolate milk.

Jan. 26

Dollar General

111 Commercial St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of Pain Relief PM expired on October 2021 and eight boxes of Cough and Chest Congestion expired on February 2022. Chemicals observed over some paper goods and some medications. Milk residue in the bottom of the refrigerator. Observed a gap in the bottom of the back door.

El Matador Restaurant

2998 U.S.412 East, Suite 10, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled raw meat and did not wash hands or change gloves before handling tortillas. No date-marking on open package of hot dogs. Bottle of what employee says is soap stored at the servers handwashing sink is not labeled with contents. Spray bottle used in the dish area not labeled with contents. Employee is using a spray bottle to apply sanitizer to items too large to put in the dish machine. Employee is using beach without diluting it.

Noncritical violations: Employee beverage bottle stored in the ice bin at the bar. Area under the bar sinks and between the dishwasher and beer cooler is visibly dirty.

Kum & Go

2811 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Powdered coffee dispenser nozzles have buildup of coffee powder residue.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available.

Kum & Go

800 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Kwality Ice Cream & Bakery

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Natural Muse

1500 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelf above chicken prep cooler had an accumulation of grease and dust.

Sam's Family Diner

189 Allen Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3200 U.S. 412 East, Suite 70, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Open container of hummus and open bag of veggie chicken are not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets, that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Doors, bottom and hinges on the smoothie prep table are very sticky. Doors do not open easily. Facility is currently operating without a valid food service permit.

Jan. 27

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

301 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Containers of food stored on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: None

Anime Cafe

111 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Chemical spray bottles not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: None

Arkanseoul Korean Food Company

1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer at less than 100 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Floors and walls around three-compartment sink area have an accumulation of food residue.

Casey's General Store

2 Riordan Road, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

CVS Pharmacy

2833 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No covered receptacle in the guest restroom. Posted permit expired Oct. 31, 2022.

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505 S. Walton Blvd., Suite C, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Street Ninja

1344 S.E. Benton St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: No parasite destruction documentation. No chlorine residual from dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Permit expired 12/30/2021.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 23 -- Cooper Elementary, 2 Blowing Springs Road, Bella Vista; Murphy Oil Convenience Store, 1211 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Pizza Hut, 30 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista; Starbucks, 913 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Jan. 24 -- Casey's General Store, 111 Main St., Centerton; Dollar Tree, 475 N. 46th St., Rogers; The Giving Tree Pre-K Learning Center, 818 Carson Drive, Bentonville

Jan. 26 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Domino's, 406 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Kum & Go, 2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Jan. 27 -- Brick Lane, 113 S. Second St., Rogers