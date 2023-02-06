Duck count down at season’s end

As of sunset Tuesday, Jan. 31, the 2022-23 regular season duck hunt was a wrap, and duck numbers appeared to be down, according to estimates.

On Jan. 27, results of the third and final Arkansas Game and Fish Commission aerial waterfowl survey for this season that occurred between Jan. 16 and 20 were released in an official report penned by AGFC head of Wildlife Management Division Luke Naylor.

Biologists conducting surveys in the Delta estimated 464,742 mallards and 1,207,170 total ducks, with 28,943 total ducks in the Arkansas River Valley, including 15,530 mallards. Biologists performing surveys in southwest Arkansas reported observing 19,174 ducks with 3,746 mallards in surveyed areas. Arctic goose population estimates totaled 626,923 light (lesser snow and Ross') geese and 229,317 greater white-fronted geese in the Delta.

"The Delta mallard population estimate was about half the midwinter estimate two weeks prior and about 35% below the late-January long-term average," stated the report. "Total duck estimates, on the other hand, were similar to the long-term average, even though estimates declined about 30%. On average, mallards account for 57% of all ducks in the Delta in late January; 38% of all ducks were mallards this year. Several mallard estimates by survey zone showed major declines from high midwinter counts. Hot spot maps show duck concentrations along the Cache River corridor with few hotspots east of Crowley's Ridge or south of the Arkansas River. Mallards were broadly distributed across the Grand Prairie."

The report further stated that high mallard numbers driven by widespread flooding during the midwinter waterfowl survey period declined as habitat appeared to decline prior to this latest survey.

"The onset of spring migration – driven in part by south winds and warming temperatures – led to more non-mallard dabbling ducks in the state during this survey," the report stated. "Species such as green-winged teal, northern pintail and northern shoveler are quick to respond to such conditions, moving north into Arkansas as mallards perhaps move north out of Arkansas. Most mallards were making use of remaining habitat provided in agricultural fields and moist-soil habitat in both the Delta and Arkansas River Valley, with about 23% of river valley mallards using oxbow lakes and buttonbush wetlands. This is the final statewide survey of the 2022-23 wintering period."

The report of increased numbers of pintails, teal and shovelers accurately reflects duck species observed by hunters in flooded fields. Mallard numbers in Bayou Meto proved favorable in only a few locales, leaving flooded timber hunters scrambling to locate the occasional hot spot. The aerial survey reinforced hunter observations, saying, "Notably, this survey's mallard estimate was only 27% of the count two weeks prior in the Lower St. Francis survey zone. The Bayou Meto-Lower Arkansas and Black- Upper White saw similar, but not quite as severe declines."

With the rapid thaw following frigid temperatures and severe icing across parts of the state last week, the youth/veterans hunt held potential to produce one last respectable harvest for a limited number of hunters. The various species of ducks currently using the Delta food supplies to fuel up energy reserves for the long migration back to the Canadian breeding grounds would provide a mixed bag to choose from.

Saturday, Feb. 4 marked the annual youth/veterans one-day hunt, allowing children under the age of 16 along with all current and former veterans to take to the woods and fields one last time to try their hand.