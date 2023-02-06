Gamecocks spurred by Boston’s play

HARTFORD, Conn. -- In a rematch of last season's national championship game, South Carolina came out on top again over UConn thanks to a strong fourth quarter by Aliyah Boston.

Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the final period, to help the No. 1 Gamecocks beat the fifth-ranked Huskies 81-77 on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd.

"Aliyah is just relentless, she plays relentlessly although she had a subpar (first half) as far as statistics, she impacted the game," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "She doesn't get flustered. She knew she didn't play up to her standards. What does she do? Raise her standard. Bad first half or not she's going to continue to play."

While there wasn't as much on the line as the title game last April, there was a high intensity to it, including UConn Coach Geno Auriemma spiking a water bottle onto the court late in the fourth quarter after getting frustrated by the officiating.

"I thought there were a lot of things being overlooked. It was difficult for some of our guys to move out on the floor," Auriemma said. "I didn't think it was one key play, I just couldn't keep quiet any longer. It was bad. ... Dumb mistake by me. Bad decision."

The Gamecocks (23-0) have won 29 consecutive games since losing to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game last year. They've won four of the past five meetings with the Huskies, including a victory in the NCAA championship game last season. That ended UConn's perfect 11-0 record in title games.

"This was a national championship-like game. I wanted us to feel what it takes to do this," Staley said.

WASHINGTON 72,

NO. 2 STANFORD 67

SEATTLE -- Elle Ladine scored 21 points and Dalayah Daniels made two key free throws with 8 seconds left, helping Washington knock off Stanford.

Washington (13-9, 5-7) closed the game with a 9-2 run. Lauren Schwartz made two foul shots before Ladine put the Huskies in front with a layup with 1:41 left.

Daniels had 15 points in Washington's first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Haley Jones scored 18 points for Stanford (22-3, 10-2), and reserve Brooke Demetre had 15. Cameron Brink finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

NO. 3 LSU 72,

TEXAS A&M 66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds to help LSU outlast Texas A&M.

Alexis Morris added 22 points before fouling out late to help LSU (23-0, 11-0) remain undefeated ahead of next week's showdown with top-ranked and undefeated South Carolina.

An 8-0 run by Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10) cut the lead to 66-62 with less than two minutes to go. Reese made two free throws before Kay Kay Green made 1 of 2 free throws on the other end to leave LSU up 68-63 with less than a minute left.

Sahara Jones had 14 points for the Aggies.

NO. 4 INDIANA 69,

PURDUE 46

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Sydney Parrish and Mackenzie Holmes each scored 15 points and Indiana won its 10th straight game, pulling away from Purdue in front of a record Boilermakers crowd.

The announced attendance of 14,876 was the largest for a Purdue women's home game. It marked the first sellout for a women's matchup at Mackey Arena since 2000 and third in program history.

Sara Scalia had 14 points and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (22-1, 12-1).

Lasha Petree scored 13 points and Abbey Ellis had 10 to lead the Boilermakers (15-7, 6-6).

NO. 6 IOWA 95,

PENN STATE 51

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Caitlin Clark had 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa over Penn State.

Monika Czinano scored 14 points and Kate Martin added 11 for the Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1), who took the lead midway through the first quarter and pulled away in a lopsided second half to win their eighth consecutive game.

Taniyah Thompson led Penn State (13-11, 4-9) with 11 points while Leilani Kapinus had 10.

NO. 7 UTAH 100, OREGON 92

EUGENE, Ore. -- Alissa Pili scored a season-high 30 points, and Utah moved into a tie for first place in the Pac-12 Conference.

Jenna Johnson added 19 points and Kennady McQueen scored 16 as the Utes (20-2) shot 62.3% from the floor. Utah improved to 10-2 in the conference to tie for the top spot with Stanford.

Endyia Rogers scored 35 points to lead Oregon (14-9, 5-7). Chance Gray added 18 points and fellow freshman Grace VanSlooten had 16 for the Ducks.

NO. 8 MARYLAND 90,

NO. 10 OHIO STATE 54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Diamond Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and Maryland earned its most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent.

Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 for the Terrapins (19-5, 10-3), who rebounded emphatically from their loss at No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night with a 36-point win.

Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4) have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

NO. 16 DUKE 57,

NO. 9 NOTRE DAME 52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Celeste Taylor scored 14 points in Duke's come-from-behind victory at Notre Dame.

Trailing for most of the game's first 28 minutes, the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2) took the lead for good in the final two minutes of the third.

Maddy Westbeld led Notre Dame (18-4, 9-3) with 15 points and Sonia Citron scored 14.

LOUISVILLE 62,

NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Chrislyn Carr scored 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter and Louisville ended North Carolina's eight-game winning streak.

Hailey Van Lith also had 17 points for the Cardinals (17-8, 8-4), who made 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter of a game that was mostly a defensive struggle.

Deja Kelly scored 13 points but was just 3-of-16 shooting for the Tar Heels (17-6, 8-4), Paulina Paris added 12 points and Anya Poole had 10.

NO. 14 UCLA 82,

ARIZONA STATE 63

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne had 23 points, Londynn Jones added 20 off the bench, and UCLA pulled away in the second half to snap a three-game losing skid.

Gabriela Jaquez added 14 points off the bench for the Bruins (18-6, 7-5), who had a 42-6 advantage in bench scoring.

Tyi Skinner scored 28 points, Treasure Hunt 18 and Jaddan Simmons 10 for the Sun Devils (7-14, 0-12), who have lost 12 in a row -- the fifth-longest active streak in the nation.

NO. 18 MICHIGAN 77,

MICHIGAN STATE 67

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Leigha Brown scored 19 of her 29 points in the second half to lead Michigan over rival Michigan State.

Brown scored 10 in the fourth quarter, eight from the foul line, and Maddie Nolan had two big three-pointers in the fourth and scored 22 points for the Wolverines (19-5, 9-4). Michigan pulled out a second-consecutive win without leading scorer Laila Phelia, who has a lower leg injury.

Matilda Ekh and Moira Joiner both had 12 for the Spartans (11-12, 3-9), who lost their third in a row since Coach Susy Merchant had a medical issue and a minor car accident on Jan. 28.

NO. 22 ARIZONA 81,

SOUTHERN CAL 75, 2 OT

LOS ANGELES -- Cate Reese scored a career-high 33 points, including four free throws in the last 7.5 seconds of the second overtime, to give Arizona the win over Southern Cal.

Shay Pellington and Jade Loville both had 17 points for the Wildcats (18-5, 8-4), who picked up a critical sweep in Los Angeles after beating No. 14 UCLA 71-66 in overtime on Friday.

Helena Pueyo had her only two points from the foul line with 15 seconds to go for a 77-73 Arizona lead, the first time it became a two possession game in the second overtime.

Destiny Littleton had 21 points for the Trojans (17-6, 7-5), playing all 50 minutes, as did Kadi Sissoko, who scored 15 points. Rayah Marshall had 17 points, 20 rebounds and 6 blocks in 48 minutes.

MEN

NO. 3 HOUSTON 81,

TEMPLE 65

PHILADELPHIA -- Jarace Walker scored 23 points, Marcus Sasser had 13 and No. 3 Houston earned retribution against Temple.

The Owls failed in their bid for a second upset after they toppled the Cougars from No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll with a 56-55 win last month in Houston.

The Cougars (22-2, 10-1) are now poised to regain the top spot in the AP poll after a dominant second half in Philly. No. 1 Purdue lost to Indiana and No. 2 Tennessee lost to Florida, leaving an opening for Houston to ascend to No. 1 on Monday.

Khalif Battle led Temple (14-10, 8-3) with 24 points.

Temple has traditionally struggled to draw a full house at Liacouras Center, even for games that included city rivals or Top 25 teams or in seasons full of NCAA Tournament promise. The arena was packed Sunday, and Owls students swayed behind the basket from the opening tip. A T-shirt "white out" put some needed school spirit on display.