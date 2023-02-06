DEAR READERS: I asked for your thoughts on tipping for services when a reader complained about having to tip so many people these days. Here are some of the responses we received:

"I won't tip more than 10% of the bill. I know it angers some places, but I'm on a limited income, and that's what I can afford." -- Annie T., in Ohio

"I usually pay by check rather than using the electronic gadget used for debit or credit cards. And I never tip more than 15%." -- Roger M., in Texas

"My hairdresser uses a handheld device for credit cards, and it has a tipping suggestion that starts out at 25%! The last time I was there, I pressed "no tip" and walked out. I'll never go back." -- Laura R., in Kansas

"I really don't mind tipping, but I think 15% is more than enough." -- Diane A., in Mississippi

"There are a lot of places and situations where I won't tip. I did a curbside pickup of a chair I'd purchased, and the kid who wheeled out to the curb wanted a tip. I said, 'No.' To me, it's just part of his job, for which he is getting paid." -- Ava B., in California

"I stopped tipping years ago!" -- John W., in Illinois

"I tip, and when the service is good, I'm generous. However, I find it irritating when I'm informed that a certain amount is expected as a tip. That is for the customer to decide." -- Ashley Y., in Oregon

DEAR READERS: Have an old hope chest and don't know what to do with it? Try out these suggestions:

• Paint it and use as a child's toy chest.

• Store winter wool things inside and place it in the attic.

• Use as a coffee table or bench if the design is suitable.

• Hand it down as an heirloom within your family.

• Donate to a charity thrift shop.

DEAR HELOISE: A new scam has reared its ugly head. A woman calls (it's a recording) and says the utility companies have overcharged you for your gas and electric bills, and you are due a rebate of about $50. "Please press one to confirm and collect your rebate," she says.

The wording may vary a little, but whatever you do, do not press the number they tell you to press. It's a scam to get as much information as they can from you, including your banking information for an automatic deposit. Hang up on these criminals.

-- Albert W., San Antonio

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I have a home alarm system that requires batteries. To make certain the batteries don't stop working, we change them out every Valentine's Day. Why that date? My husband proposed to me on Valentine's Day, we got married the following year on Valentine's Day, and our twins were born on Valentine's Day three years later! Needless to say, my husband would find it impossible to forget to change the batteries on that day.

-- Don and Pat N., Manchester, Conn.

