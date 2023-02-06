• Derek Myers, who briefly worked as an aide in the office of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., before his job offer was rescinded, accused the congressman of ethics violations and sexual harassment, according to a letter he sent to the House Committee on Ethics.

• Will Homes, the founder of an educational program for at-risk youths in Des Moines, Iowa, said he will remain "all in on helping kids that are not reachable in so many peoples' eyes" after he was wounded in a shooting that killed two students.

• Pope Francis confirmed that he plans to visit Lisbon, Portugal for World Youth Day in the first week of August, would participate in a Sept. 23 meeting of Mediterranean bishops in Marseille, France, and is exploring a flight from Marseille to Mongolia, which would be a first for a pope.

• Ibrahaima Magassouba, a 37-year-old Uber driver, said a fire that a 15-year-old was accused by police of starting in a two-story boarding house in the Bronx borough of New York City that killed one man and injured two others "was like the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life."

• Andrew Busch, spokesman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority, said while no injuries were reported and none of the cars fell over, the agency was examining a six-car train and some elevated tracks to determine what caused it to derail.

• Lorena Lopez, a Brazilian lawyer, said Rio de Janeiro experts offering frozen treats to the city zoo's animals is "fantastic because there's this terrible heat and above all it's very humid."

• Michael Baldassano, assistant chief of the New York Police Department Detectives Bureau, said an off-duty patrolman was "fighting for his life" in a hospital after exchanging gunfire with a man as he looked at a car he arranged on social media to buy.

• Victoria Triece, a 31-year-old mother of 11- and 7-year-old sons, claimed in a lawsuit against Orlando's Orange County Public Schools that the school district banned her from school grounds because she posted nude photos of herself on the OnlyFans subscription service.

• Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, wrote on his Twitter platform that he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties," but public engagement on the social media site is "still strong."