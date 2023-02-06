Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District teachers to get raises

Teachers and support staff in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District will see pay raises in the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The district’s School Board voted unanimously Monday for Superintendent Jeremy Owoh’s recommendation that the base salary for teachers increase by 2.5 %, with salaries for more veteran teachers increasing as well.

The board approved the increases at a meeting in which it approved the 2023-24 school year calendar and received reports on construction of an addition to Jacksonville Middle School and replacement schools for Bayou Meto and Murrell Taylor elementaries.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.



