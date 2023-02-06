Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LVII Player Props

Jalen Hurts, who is 18-1 in his last 19 starts, will look to cap off his record-setting season by adding a second Lombardi Trophy to the hardware display on Broad Street. Philadelphia’s star quarterback aims to add to his NFL single-season rushing touchdown total by a quarterback (15) on the game’s biggest stage.

Hurts’s leadership and production has resulted in the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl appearance.

In addition to being listed as the co-favorite in Super Bowl LVII MVP futures market, bettors find a plethora of wagering options involving the dynamic signal-caller who leads the Eagles into battle with the Chiefs while piloting the league’s third-ranked scoring offense (28.1 points per game).

Let’s dive right into player proposition markets for Philadelphia’s dual-threat quarterback!

Over 1.5 (-118) | Under 1.5 (-133)

Hurts finished 22nd among all quarterbacks in the regular season with 22 passing touchdowns. In Super Bowl LVII, he will encounter a Kansas City pass defense that has allowed a league-high 35 passing touchdowns to quarterbacks. Hurts has only thrown two touchdowns in the postseason, after averaging 1.47 touchdown passes per game in 15 regular-season contests. The over 1.5 touchdown passes market finds reduced juice, thanks to Hurts only throwing multiple scores in nine of his 17 games (52.9%), including playoffs. The production desired by bettors looking to back the over, should be deterred by the propensity of the dual-threat signal-caller to utilize his legs in the red zone.

Over 245.5 (-120) | Under 245.5 (-125)

Hurts threw for a career-best 3,701 yards in the regular season, ranking 10th among quarterbacks. Despite only averaging 246.7 passing yards per game this regular season, bettors find a projection that should only rise by the time kickoff arrives. Piloting the league’s third-best scoring offense, Hurts will face a Chiefs’ pass defense that has allowed 243.2 passing yards per game in 19 games this season to quarterbacks. Dating back to 2012, 17 of the 22 (77.3%) starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl have surpassed this projection of 242.5 passing yards.

Over 21.5 (-105) | Under 21.5 (-141)

Bettors at SI Sportsbook find Hurts with an over/under of 21.5 completions - a number he outperformed in only five times in 17 games (29.4%). However, facing a Chiefs’ secondary that has surrendered 24.05 completions per game to quarterbacks this season, does not seem daunting. In fact, in seven of their last eight games, Kansas City has allowed a signal-caller to go beyond this projection. Overall, 15 quarterbacks have completed at least 22 passes in 19 games (78.9%).

Over 31.5 (-125) | Under 31.5 (-120)

Hurts has surpassed 31.5 passing attempts in just six of 17 games this season (35.2%). Over the last two seasons, Hurts has not often been tasked with high passing volume and only attempted 32-plus passes 12 times in 33 starts (36.4%). However, teams have been forced this season to throw heavily to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs as opposing quarterbacks averagE 36.7 passing attempts per game -surpassing this projection in 13 of 19 games (68.4%).

Over 0.5 (+110) | Under 0.5 (-167)

The third-year quarterback is one of the best at his position when it comes to ball security and the juice assigned to the under 0.5 interceptions is not surprising. Hurts finished among the league leaders by tossing only six interceptions in 15 regular-season games and has not thrown a pick in the playoffs. The Chiefs’ defense finished 21st in the regular season with 11 interceptions, but it has stepped up the intensity in the postseason by picking off three passes in its two wins. Kansas City has forced at least one interception in five consecutive games dating to Week 16, picking off Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow (two).

Over 37.5 (-12-) | Under 37.5 (-120)

Hurts has completed a pass eclipsing this projection of 37.5 yards in nine of 17 games (52.9%). A deeper dive reveals Hurts has cashed to the over on this projection in 14 of 33 games (42.4%) over the last two seasons. but has failed to do so in both postseason games this year. A.J. Brown surpassed this number seven times among his 95 receptions, while fellow wideout DeVonta Smith’s 103 receptions only witnessed four catches go beyond this demand. Tight end Dallas Goedert, while only averaging 55.9 yards per game, only hauled in one pass of 30-plus yards in 14 games. Over the last nine games, Kansas City’s secondary has only allowed three catches over 38 yards among 203 receptions surrendered.

Over 48.5 (-125) | Under 48.5 (-118)

Hurts averaged 50.67 rushing yards per game during the regular season but is only averaging 36.5 yards per game during the postseason. The dual-threat quarterback has cleared this mark seven times this year but has failed to do since returning from the shoulder injury that forced him to miss two regular-season contests.

Over 296.5 (-115) | Under 296.5 (-115)

Hurts has gone way under this mark in both postseason games - averaging only 174 total yards per game, but during the regular season he went over this projection in seven of 15 contests (46.7%). Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has allowed a quarterback to eclipse this combined yardage eight times in 19 games (42.1%).

First TD Scorer (+775) | Last TD Scorer (+800) | Anytime TD (+105)

The ‘Anytime Touchdown’ market for Hurts will easily be among the most popular targets among player proposition bettors for Super Bowl LVII. Hurts has scored at least one rushing touchdown in each playoff win, while finding the end zone with his legs in seven of his last nine (77.8%) games overall. Hurts heads into Super Bowl LVII with the most rushing touchdowns (15) among all quarterbacks this season. Overall, Hurts has scored an impressive 28 scores on the ground in 48 games. From a historical look, Hurts will be attempting to become the 11th quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in Super Bowl history.

